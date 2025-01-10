GTV Engineering Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.12
3.12
3.12
3.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
33.25
27.84
23.75
22.83
Net Worth
36.37
30.96
26.87
25.95
Minority Interest
Debt
17.54
7.59
5.97
6.56
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
53.91
38.55
32.84
32.51
Fixed Assets
13.49
12.55
12.37
13.12
Intangible Assets
Investments
7.96
8.96
8.5
8.5
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
14.99
14.78
10.18
1.91
Inventories
5.88
7.67
12.18
7.38
Inventory Days
46.92
Sundry Debtors
14.32
17.84
1.65
9.41
Debtor Days
59.82
Other Current Assets
16.69
7.7
10.61
2.74
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-21.9
-18.43
-14.26
-17.62
Cash
17.49
2.27
1.79
8.99
Total Assets
53.93
38.56
32.84
32.52
