GTV Engineering Ltd Share Price

522
(-0.14%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open550
  • Day's High550
  • 52 Wk High639.9
  • Prev. Close522.75
  • Day's Low522
  • 52 Wk Low 395
  • Turnover (lac)15.07
  • P/E24.94
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value124.52
  • EPS20.96
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)163.07
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
GTV Engineering Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Castings, Forgings & Fastners

Open

550

Prev. Close

522.75

Turnover(Lac.)

15.07

Day's High

550

Day's Low

522

52 Week's High

639.9

52 Week's Low

395

Book Value

124.52

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

163.07

P/E

24.94

EPS

20.96

Divi. Yield

0

GTV Engineering Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

GTV Engineering Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

GTV Engineering Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:37 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.48%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.48%

Non-Promoter- 0.06%

Institutions: 0.06%

Non-Institutions: 32.45%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

GTV Engineering Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.12

3.12

3.12

3.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

33.25

27.84

23.75

22.83

Net Worth

36.37

30.96

26.87

25.95

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

57.4

64.45

50.53

43.91

yoy growth (%)

-10.93

27.55

15.07

57.93

Raw materials

-49.58

-55.96

-42.01

-37.26

As % of sales

86.38

86.82

83.14

84.86

Employee costs

-1.7

-1.91

-1.83

-0.99

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.87

1.04

0.78

0.56

Depreciation

-0.99

-0.95

-0.7

-0.57

Tax paid

-0.29

-0.21

-0.21

-0.17

Working capital

3.13

-5.29

0.87

2.33

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-10.93

27.55

15.07

57.93

Op profit growth

40.61

-12.41

28.91

-41.65

EBIT growth

-32.98

52.03

32.3

-27.63

Net profit growth

-30.18

42.36

49.2

20.38

View Ratios

View Annually Results

GTV Engineering Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

1,296.55

41.2761,986.58361.160.682,246.67219.08

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

3,381.05

29.2931,890.19217.210.47800.44652.52

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

14,435

021,629.599.06069.21871.96

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

485.75

31.6718,427.53123.611.031,135.96134.28

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

RKFORGE

917.15

51.4416,594.91182.80.22952.32161.13

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT GTV Engineering Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Mahesh Chand Agrawal

Director

Gaurav Agrawal

Independent Director

Sham Sarup Kohli

Whole-time Director

Darshana Agrawal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ankit Rohit

Independent Director

Mukesh Metho

Independent Director

Rahul Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by GTV Engineering Ltd

Summary

GTV Engineering Limited was established on December 4, 1990. GTV is a multi-diversified group with business interests in heavy engineering, hydro power generation and flour milling business. The major business is a Hi-Tech Heavy Steel Fabrication & Machining Company working as sub-contractors for various Giant Engineering companies like BHEL, SIEMENS, HOWDEN, XYLEM, etc. and is engaged in the execution of several infrastructural projects such as power / mineral / cement / railways & metros projects). In addition at Unit-I in Malanpur, Company is involved in the manufacturing of Whole Wheat Atta. The Company started small fabrication workshop in 1991, GTV has come a long way in being one of the key supplier of heavy engineering goods to various sectors such as cement plants, power plants ( thermal & hydro), mineral processing plants etc. Today with a cluster of heavy workshops spread over 12 acres of premises in Mandideep 5-star industrial area, the Company supply critical process equipment of 1000MT per month to customers. It owns and operates a 6MW small hydro power project in Himachal Pradesh, which is the only 100% underground such project in India. This project was under successful commercial operation since 2011. GTVs state-of-the-art ISO 22000:2015 food facility at Gwalior manufactures and packs staples - atta, maida, dalia, suji and besan. During the year 2016, the Company announced for diversification of its business activity into Agro Foods Division only at Unit- I,
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the GTV Engineering Ltd share price today?

The GTV Engineering Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹522 today.

What is the Market Cap of GTV Engineering Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GTV Engineering Ltd is ₹163.07 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of GTV Engineering Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of GTV Engineering Ltd is 24.94 and 4.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of GTV Engineering Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GTV Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GTV Engineering Ltd is ₹395 and ₹639.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of GTV Engineering Ltd?

GTV Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 104.83%, 3 Years at 126.31%, 1 Year at 4.72%, 6 Month at -5.55%, 3 Month at 20.88% and 1 Month at -0.61%.

What is the shareholding pattern of GTV Engineering Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of GTV Engineering Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.48 %
Institutions - 0.06 %
Public - 32.45 %

QUICKLINKS FOR GTV Engineering Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

