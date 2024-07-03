Summary

GTV Engineering Limited was established on December 4, 1990. GTV is a multi-diversified group with business interests in heavy engineering, hydro power generation and flour milling business. The major business is a Hi-Tech Heavy Steel Fabrication & Machining Company working as sub-contractors for various Giant Engineering companies like BHEL, SIEMENS, HOWDEN, XYLEM, etc. and is engaged in the execution of several infrastructural projects such as power / mineral / cement / railways & metros projects). In addition at Unit-I in Malanpur, Company is involved in the manufacturing of Whole Wheat Atta. The Company started small fabrication workshop in 1991, GTV has come a long way in being one of the key supplier of heavy engineering goods to various sectors such as cement plants, power plants ( thermal & hydro), mineral processing plants etc. Today with a cluster of heavy workshops spread over 12 acres of premises in Mandideep 5-star industrial area, the Company supply critical process equipment of 1000MT per month to customers. It owns and operates a 6MW small hydro power project in Himachal Pradesh, which is the only 100% underground such project in India. This project was under successful commercial operation since 2011. GTVs state-of-the-art ISO 22000:2015 food facility at Gwalior manufactures and packs staples - atta, maida, dalia, suji and besan. During the year 2016, the Company announced for diversification of its business activity into Agro Foods Division only at Unit- I,

