SectorCastings, Forgings & Fastners
Open₹550
Prev. Close₹522.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹15.07
Day's High₹550
Day's Low₹522
52 Week's High₹639.9
52 Week's Low₹395
Book Value₹124.52
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)163.07
P/E24.94
EPS20.96
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.12
3.12
3.12
3.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
33.25
27.84
23.75
22.83
Net Worth
36.37
30.96
26.87
25.95
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
57.4
64.45
50.53
43.91
yoy growth (%)
-10.93
27.55
15.07
57.93
Raw materials
-49.58
-55.96
-42.01
-37.26
As % of sales
86.38
86.82
83.14
84.86
Employee costs
-1.7
-1.91
-1.83
-0.99
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.87
1.04
0.78
0.56
Depreciation
-0.99
-0.95
-0.7
-0.57
Tax paid
-0.29
-0.21
-0.21
-0.17
Working capital
3.13
-5.29
0.87
2.33
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-10.93
27.55
15.07
57.93
Op profit growth
40.61
-12.41
28.91
-41.65
EBIT growth
-32.98
52.03
32.3
-27.63
Net profit growth
-30.18
42.36
49.2
20.38
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,296.55
|41.27
|61,986.58
|361.16
|0.68
|2,246.67
|219.08
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,381.05
|29.29
|31,890.19
|217.21
|0.47
|800.44
|652.52
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
14,435
|0
|21,629.59
|9.06
|0
|69.21
|871.96
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
485.75
|31.67
|18,427.53
|123.61
|1.03
|1,135.96
|134.28
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
917.15
|51.44
|16,594.91
|182.8
|0.22
|952.32
|161.13
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Mahesh Chand Agrawal
Director
Gaurav Agrawal
Independent Director
Sham Sarup Kohli
Whole-time Director
Darshana Agrawal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ankit Rohit
Independent Director
Mukesh Metho
Independent Director
Rahul Gupta
Reports by GTV Engineering Ltd
Summary
GTV Engineering Limited was established on December 4, 1990. GTV is a multi-diversified group with business interests in heavy engineering, hydro power generation and flour milling business. The major business is a Hi-Tech Heavy Steel Fabrication & Machining Company working as sub-contractors for various Giant Engineering companies like BHEL, SIEMENS, HOWDEN, XYLEM, etc. and is engaged in the execution of several infrastructural projects such as power / mineral / cement / railways & metros projects). In addition at Unit-I in Malanpur, Company is involved in the manufacturing of Whole Wheat Atta. The Company started small fabrication workshop in 1991, GTV has come a long way in being one of the key supplier of heavy engineering goods to various sectors such as cement plants, power plants ( thermal & hydro), mineral processing plants etc. Today with a cluster of heavy workshops spread over 12 acres of premises in Mandideep 5-star industrial area, the Company supply critical process equipment of 1000MT per month to customers. It owns and operates a 6MW small hydro power project in Himachal Pradesh, which is the only 100% underground such project in India. This project was under successful commercial operation since 2011. GTVs state-of-the-art ISO 22000:2015 food facility at Gwalior manufactures and packs staples - atta, maida, dalia, suji and besan. During the year 2016, the Company announced for diversification of its business activity into Agro Foods Division only at Unit- I,
The GTV Engineering Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹522 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GTV Engineering Ltd is ₹163.07 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of GTV Engineering Ltd is 24.94 and 4.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GTV Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GTV Engineering Ltd is ₹395 and ₹639.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
GTV Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 104.83%, 3 Years at 126.31%, 1 Year at 4.72%, 6 Month at -5.55%, 3 Month at 20.88% and 1 Month at -0.61%.
