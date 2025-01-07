iifl-logo-icon 1
GTV Engineering Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

520
(-0.51%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

57.4

64.45

50.53

43.91

yoy growth (%)

-10.93

27.55

15.07

57.93

Raw materials

-49.58

-55.96

-42.01

-37.26

As % of sales

86.38

86.82

83.14

84.86

Employee costs

-1.7

-1.91

-1.83

-0.99

As % of sales

2.96

2.96

3.62

2.25

Other costs

-4.73

-5.59

-5.56

-4.78

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.24

8.67

11

10.89

Operating profit

1.38

0.98

1.12

0.87

OPM

2.41

1.52

2.22

1.98

Depreciation

-0.99

-0.95

-0.7

-0.57

Interest expense

-0.13

-0.45

-0.19

-0.17

Other income

0.61

1.46

0.56

0.44

Profit before tax

0.87

1.04

0.78

0.56

Taxes

-0.29

-0.21

-0.21

-0.17

Tax rate

-34.07

-21.02

-26.76

-31.72

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.57

0.82

0.57

0.38

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.57

0.82

0.57

0.38

yoy growth (%)

-30.18

42.36

49.2

20.38

NPM

1

1.27

1.14

0.88

