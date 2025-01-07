Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
57.4
64.45
50.53
43.91
yoy growth (%)
-10.93
27.55
15.07
57.93
Raw materials
-49.58
-55.96
-42.01
-37.26
As % of sales
86.38
86.82
83.14
84.86
Employee costs
-1.7
-1.91
-1.83
-0.99
As % of sales
2.96
2.96
3.62
2.25
Other costs
-4.73
-5.59
-5.56
-4.78
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.24
8.67
11
10.89
Operating profit
1.38
0.98
1.12
0.87
OPM
2.41
1.52
2.22
1.98
Depreciation
-0.99
-0.95
-0.7
-0.57
Interest expense
-0.13
-0.45
-0.19
-0.17
Other income
0.61
1.46
0.56
0.44
Profit before tax
0.87
1.04
0.78
0.56
Taxes
-0.29
-0.21
-0.21
-0.17
Tax rate
-34.07
-21.02
-26.76
-31.72
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.57
0.82
0.57
0.38
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.57
0.82
0.57
0.38
yoy growth (%)
-30.18
42.36
49.2
20.38
NPM
1
1.27
1.14
0.88
