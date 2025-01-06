iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

GTV Engineering Ltd Cash Flow Statement

522
(-0.14%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

GTV Engineering FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.87

1.04

0.78

0.56

Depreciation

-0.99

-0.95

-0.7

-0.57

Tax paid

-0.29

-0.21

-0.21

-0.17

Working capital

3.13

-5.29

0.87

2.33

Other operating items

Operating

2.7

-5.41

0.75

2.14

Capital expenditure

0.06

4.37

0.78

2.52

Free cash flow

2.77

-1.04

1.54

4.66

Equity raised

44.51

42.04

40.07

39.33

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

6.77

6.8

10.41

4.34

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

54.06

47.79

52.02

48.33

