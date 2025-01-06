GTV Engineering Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.87
1.04
0.78
0.56
Depreciation
-0.99
-0.95
-0.7
-0.57
Tax paid
-0.29
-0.21
-0.21
-0.17
Working capital
3.13
-5.29
0.87
2.33
Other operating items
Operating
2.7
-5.41
0.75
2.14
Capital expenditure
0.06
4.37
0.78
2.52
Free cash flow
2.77
-1.04
1.54
4.66
Equity raised
44.51
42.04
40.07
39.33
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
6.77
6.8
10.41
4.34
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
54.06
47.79
52.02
48.33
