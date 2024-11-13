iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

GTV Engineering Ltd Board Meeting

669.95
(-0.21%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:55:00 AM

GTV Engineering CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
GTV Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year Ended 30th September 2024. 2. To consider and approve the Limited Review Report. 3. Any other matter with the permission of Chairman. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting29 Aug 202421 Aug 2024
GTV Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To consider and approve the increase in Managerial Remuneration of Mr. Gaurav Agrawal (Executive Director) of the Company. 2.To consider and approve the increase in Managerial Remuneration of Mrs. Darshana Agrawal (Whole Time Director) of the Company. 3.To consider and approve the draft Notice of Annual General Meeting and fix the date for the closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer books of the Company. 4.To appoint the Scrutinizer for Scrutinizing the e-voting process and poll at the ensuring Annual General Meeting. 5.Any other matter with the permission of Chairman. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
GTV Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30th June, 2024. 2. To consider and approve the Limited Review Report. 3. To consider and approve the Board of Directors Report along with Secretarial Audit Report. 4. To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (DIN: 10663984) as an Additional Director (Non-Executive Independent Director) of the Company subject to the approval in AGM. 5. To consider the appointment of Secretarial Auditor. 6. To consider the appointment of Internal Auditor. 7. Any other matter with the permission of Chairman. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting22 May 202414 May 2024
GTV Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To consider and approve the Auditors Report. 3. Any other matter with the permission of Chairman. Audited Financial Results for Quarter and Year Ended 31st March, 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
GTV Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 31st December 2023. 2. To consider and approve the Limited Review Report. 3. Any other matter with the permission of Chairman. Outcome of Board Meeting for Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 31.12.2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)

GTV Engineering: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR GTV Engineering Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.