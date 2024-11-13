Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

GTV Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year Ended 30th September 2024. 2. To consider and approve the Limited Review Report. 3. Any other matter with the permission of Chairman. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2024 21 Aug 2024

GTV Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To consider and approve the increase in Managerial Remuneration of Mr. Gaurav Agrawal (Executive Director) of the Company. 2.To consider and approve the increase in Managerial Remuneration of Mrs. Darshana Agrawal (Whole Time Director) of the Company. 3.To consider and approve the draft Notice of Annual General Meeting and fix the date for the closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer books of the Company. 4.To appoint the Scrutinizer for Scrutinizing the e-voting process and poll at the ensuring Annual General Meeting. 5.Any other matter with the permission of Chairman. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

GTV Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30th June, 2024. 2. To consider and approve the Limited Review Report. 3. To consider and approve the Board of Directors Report along with Secretarial Audit Report. 4. To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (DIN: 10663984) as an Additional Director (Non-Executive Independent Director) of the Company subject to the approval in AGM. 5. To consider the appointment of Secretarial Auditor. 6. To consider the appointment of Internal Auditor. 7. Any other matter with the permission of Chairman. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 14 May 2024

GTV Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To consider and approve the Auditors Report. 3. Any other matter with the permission of Chairman. Audited Financial Results for Quarter and Year Ended 31st March, 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024