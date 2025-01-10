Gufic BioSciences Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.03
9.69
9.69
9.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
522.53
338.11
259.42
163.74
Net Worth
532.56
347.8
269.11
173.43
Minority Interest
Debt
332.91
334.2
64.39
61.54
Deferred Tax Liability Net
6.99
2.95
3.77
4.18
Total Liabilities
872.46
684.95
337.27
239.15
Fixed Assets
465.95
329.16
156.04
113.37
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.79
0.78
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.93
3.91
3.58
2.69
Networking Capital
386.33
304.41
151.07
109.9
Inventories
200.48
183.46
115.57
94.4
Inventory Days
54.13
70.65
Sundry Debtors
329.94
205.47
151.55
124.5
Debtor Days
70.99
93.17
Other Current Assets
80.91
94.64
71.66
46.6
Sundry Creditors
-176.71
-134.76
-142.36
-113.03
Creditor Days
66.68
84.59
Other Current Liabilities
-48.29
-44.4
-45.35
-42.57
Cash
13.47
46.69
26.57
13.18
Total Assets
872.47
684.95
337.27
239.15
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.