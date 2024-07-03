Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹477.95
Prev. Close₹474.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹219.8
Day's High₹478.25
Day's Low₹456.05
52 Week's High₹504.25
52 Week's Low₹277.65
Book Value₹57.36
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,603.74
P/E55.99
EPS8.47
Divi. Yield0.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.03
9.69
9.69
9.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
522.53
338.11
259.42
163.74
Net Worth
532.56
347.8
269.11
173.43
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
779.15
487.69
357.75
300.96
yoy growth (%)
59.76
36.32
18.86
22.58
Raw materials
-411.96
-250.29
-177.47
-142.22
As % of sales
52.87
51.32
49.6
47.25
Employee costs
-85.61
-66.21
-51.57
-44.46
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
126.83
57.71
30.33
27.95
Depreciation
-17.13
-16.3
-8.35
-4.3
Tax paid
-30.99
-13.47
-7.47
-13.51
Working capital
30.22
-13.96
33.14
35.94
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
59.76
36.32
18.86
22.58
Op profit growth
73.63
88.23
16.83
66.26
EBIT growth
84.57
65.73
16.98
77.7
Net profit growth
116.67
93.51
42.66
77.6
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
806.67
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
806.67
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
2.18
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Jayesh P Choksi
Whole Time Director & CEO
Pranav J Choksi
Whole-time Director
Pankaj Gandhi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ami Naresh Shah
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Shrirang V Vadiya
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Balram Singh
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Rabi Narayan Sahoo
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Anusanjiv Aurora
Whole-time Director
Dilip Ghosh
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Kamal Kishore Seth
Additional Director
Akshya Kumar Mahapatra
Reports by Gufic BioSciences Ltd
Summary
Gufic Biosciences (GBL) was incorporated in Jul84. The Company is a result of a reverse merger of itself with Central Finance. The promoters of GBL took over Central Finance at Rs 40-42 per share and then got GBL listed on BSE. Presently, the Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of active pharmaceutical ingredients, generic pharmaceuticals and related services. The Choksi and Gandhi family, the promoters of GBL, have a long-standing presence in the pharma industry. In 1960, the family set up a joint venture company called Lyka Labs. In 1976, they decided to part ways and the Choksi family took over the manufacturing facility and the Gufic group of companies was born. Initially known as Gujarat Fine Chemicals, the first foray of the Gufic group was in the manufacture of various bulk drugs. The company later entered the formulation market. Currently, the overall profile of GBL comprises ethical products, herbal products, consumer products and bulk drugs that are sold in the domestic and the international markets. Over the past several years, the company have a known reputation of creating brands that have vaulted to leadership positions in the category in which they have been marketed. To mention a few names: Shapers (sanitary napkins), Onergy, and Stretch nil.In the year 2000, the company issued Bonus Equity Shares in proportion of five Equity shares for every two Equity shares held.Gufic has divested brands in the ethical pharma business in a sellers market.
Read More
The Gufic BioSciences Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹459.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gufic BioSciences Ltd is ₹4603.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gufic BioSciences Ltd is 55.99 and 8.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gufic BioSciences Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gufic BioSciences Ltd is ₹277.65 and ₹504.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Gufic BioSciences Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 49.76%, 3 Years at 24.72%, 1 Year at 45.36%, 6 Month at 30.65%, 3 Month at 23.91% and 1 Month at 6.16%.
