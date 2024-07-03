Summary

Gufic Biosciences (GBL) was incorporated in Jul84. The Company is a result of a reverse merger of itself with Central Finance. The promoters of GBL took over Central Finance at Rs 40-42 per share and then got GBL listed on BSE. Presently, the Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of active pharmaceutical ingredients, generic pharmaceuticals and related services. The Choksi and Gandhi family, the promoters of GBL, have a long-standing presence in the pharma industry. In 1960, the family set up a joint venture company called Lyka Labs. In 1976, they decided to part ways and the Choksi family took over the manufacturing facility and the Gufic group of companies was born. Initially known as Gujarat Fine Chemicals, the first foray of the Gufic group was in the manufacture of various bulk drugs. The company later entered the formulation market. Currently, the overall profile of GBL comprises ethical products, herbal products, consumer products and bulk drugs that are sold in the domestic and the international markets. Over the past several years, the company have a known reputation of creating brands that have vaulted to leadership positions in the category in which they have been marketed. To mention a few names: Shapers (sanitary napkins), Onergy, and Stretch nil.In the year 2000, the company issued Bonus Equity Shares in proportion of five Equity shares for every two Equity shares held.Gufic has divested brands in the ethical pharma business in a sellers market.

