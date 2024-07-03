iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gufic BioSciences Ltd Share Price

459.1
(-3.19%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:39:56 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open477.95
  • Day's High478.25
  • 52 Wk High504.25
  • Prev. Close474.25
  • Day's Low456.05
  • 52 Wk Low 277.65
  • Turnover (lac)219.8
  • P/E55.99
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value57.36
  • EPS8.47
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,603.74
  • Div. Yield0.02
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Gufic BioSciences Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

477.95

Prev. Close

474.25

Turnover(Lac.)

219.8

Day's High

478.25

Day's Low

456.05

52 Week's High

504.25

52 Week's Low

277.65

Book Value

57.36

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,603.74

P/E

55.99

EPS

8.47

Divi. Yield

0.02

Gufic BioSciences Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.1

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

27 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Gufic BioSciences Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Gufic BioSciences Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:04 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.50%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.50%

Non-Promoter- 2.75%

Institutions: 2.75%

Non-Institutions: 24.74%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Gufic BioSciences Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.03

9.69

9.69

9.69

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

522.53

338.11

259.42

163.74

Net Worth

532.56

347.8

269.11

173.43

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

779.15

487.69

357.75

300.96

yoy growth (%)

59.76

36.32

18.86

22.58

Raw materials

-411.96

-250.29

-177.47

-142.22

As % of sales

52.87

51.32

49.6

47.25

Employee costs

-85.61

-66.21

-51.57

-44.46

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

126.83

57.71

30.33

27.95

Depreciation

-17.13

-16.3

-8.35

-4.3

Tax paid

-30.99

-13.47

-7.47

-13.51

Working capital

30.22

-13.96

33.14

35.94

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

59.76

36.32

18.86

22.58

Op profit growth

73.63

88.23

16.83

66.26

EBIT growth

84.57

65.73

16.98

77.7

Net profit growth

116.67

93.51

42.66

77.6

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

806.67

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

806.67

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

2.18

View Annually Results

Gufic BioSciences Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Gufic BioSciences Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Jayesh P Choksi

Whole Time Director & CEO

Pranav J Choksi

Whole-time Director

Pankaj Gandhi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ami Naresh Shah

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Shrirang V Vadiya

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Balram Singh

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Rabi Narayan Sahoo

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Anusanjiv Aurora

Whole-time Director

Dilip Ghosh

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Kamal Kishore Seth

Additional Director

Akshya Kumar Mahapatra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gufic BioSciences Ltd

Summary

Gufic Biosciences (GBL) was incorporated in Jul84. The Company is a result of a reverse merger of itself with Central Finance. The promoters of GBL took over Central Finance at Rs 40-42 per share and then got GBL listed on BSE. Presently, the Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of active pharmaceutical ingredients, generic pharmaceuticals and related services. The Choksi and Gandhi family, the promoters of GBL, have a long-standing presence in the pharma industry. In 1960, the family set up a joint venture company called Lyka Labs. In 1976, they decided to part ways and the Choksi family took over the manufacturing facility and the Gufic group of companies was born. Initially known as Gujarat Fine Chemicals, the first foray of the Gufic group was in the manufacture of various bulk drugs. The company later entered the formulation market. Currently, the overall profile of GBL comprises ethical products, herbal products, consumer products and bulk drugs that are sold in the domestic and the international markets. Over the past several years, the company have a known reputation of creating brands that have vaulted to leadership positions in the category in which they have been marketed. To mention a few names: Shapers (sanitary napkins), Onergy, and Stretch nil.In the year 2000, the company issued Bonus Equity Shares in proportion of five Equity shares for every two Equity shares held.Gufic has divested brands in the ethical pharma business in a sellers market.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Gufic BioSciences Ltd share price today?

The Gufic BioSciences Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹459.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gufic BioSciences Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gufic BioSciences Ltd is ₹4603.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gufic BioSciences Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gufic BioSciences Ltd is 55.99 and 8.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gufic BioSciences Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gufic BioSciences Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gufic BioSciences Ltd is ₹277.65 and ₹504.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gufic BioSciences Ltd?

Gufic BioSciences Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 49.76%, 3 Years at 24.72%, 1 Year at 45.36%, 6 Month at 30.65%, 3 Month at 23.91% and 1 Month at 6.16%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gufic BioSciences Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gufic BioSciences Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.51 %
Institutions - 2.75 %
Public - 24.74 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Gufic BioSciences Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.