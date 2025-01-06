Gufic BioSciences Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
126.83
57.71
30.33
27.95
Depreciation
-17.13
-16.3
-8.35
-4.3
Tax paid
-30.99
-13.47
-7.47
-13.51
Working capital
30.22
-13.96
33.14
35.94
Other operating items
Operating
108.92
13.96
47.64
46.07
Capital expenditure
31.01
33.66
83.98
5.35
Free cash flow
139.93
47.62
131.62
51.42
Equity raised
327.31
239.13
145.03
60.34
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
15.23
-45.51
63.16
35.77
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.38
Net in cash
482.48
241.25
339.82
147.92
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.