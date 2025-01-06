iifl-logo-icon 1
Gufic BioSciences Ltd Cash Flow Statement

480.2
(1.25%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:14 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Gufic BioSciences Ltd

Gufic BioScience FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

126.83

57.71

30.33

27.95

Depreciation

-17.13

-16.3

-8.35

-4.3

Tax paid

-30.99

-13.47

-7.47

-13.51

Working capital

30.22

-13.96

33.14

35.94

Other operating items

Operating

108.92

13.96

47.64

46.07

Capital expenditure

31.01

33.66

83.98

5.35

Free cash flow

139.93

47.62

131.62

51.42

Equity raised

327.31

239.13

145.03

60.34

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

15.23

-45.51

63.16

35.77

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.38

Net in cash

482.48

241.25

339.82

147.92

