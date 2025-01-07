Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
779.15
487.69
357.75
300.96
yoy growth (%)
59.76
36.32
18.86
22.58
Raw materials
-411.96
-250.29
-177.47
-142.22
As % of sales
52.87
51.32
49.6
47.25
Employee costs
-85.61
-66.21
-51.57
-44.46
As % of sales
10.98
13.57
14.41
14.77
Other costs
-135.86
-87.26
-84.11
-76.11
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.43
17.89
23.51
25.29
Operating profit
145.71
83.91
44.58
38.15
OPM
18.7
17.2
12.46
12.67
Depreciation
-17.13
-16.3
-8.35
-4.3
Interest expense
-4.84
-13.63
-12.71
-8.84
Other income
3.1
3.73
6.81
2.94
Profit before tax
126.83
57.71
30.33
27.95
Taxes
-30.99
-13.47
-7.47
-13.51
Tax rate
-24.43
-23.35
-24.64
-48.36
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
95.84
44.23
22.85
14.43
Exceptional items
0
0
0
1.58
Net profit
95.84
44.23
22.85
16.02
yoy growth (%)
116.67
93.51
42.66
77.6
NPM
12.3
9.06
6.38
5.32
