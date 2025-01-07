iifl-logo-icon 1
Gufic BioSciences Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

483
(0.58%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:54:55 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

779.15

487.69

357.75

300.96

yoy growth (%)

59.76

36.32

18.86

22.58

Raw materials

-411.96

-250.29

-177.47

-142.22

As % of sales

52.87

51.32

49.6

47.25

Employee costs

-85.61

-66.21

-51.57

-44.46

As % of sales

10.98

13.57

14.41

14.77

Other costs

-135.86

-87.26

-84.11

-76.11

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.43

17.89

23.51

25.29

Operating profit

145.71

83.91

44.58

38.15

OPM

18.7

17.2

12.46

12.67

Depreciation

-17.13

-16.3

-8.35

-4.3

Interest expense

-4.84

-13.63

-12.71

-8.84

Other income

3.1

3.73

6.81

2.94

Profit before tax

126.83

57.71

30.33

27.95

Taxes

-30.99

-13.47

-7.47

-13.51

Tax rate

-24.43

-23.35

-24.64

-48.36

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

95.84

44.23

22.85

14.43

Exceptional items

0

0

0

1.58

Net profit

95.84

44.23

22.85

16.02

yoy growth (%)

116.67

93.51

42.66

77.6

NPM

12.3

9.06

6.38

5.32

