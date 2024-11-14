|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|27 Dec 2024
|27 Dec 2024
|Outcome of the Board of Directors Meeting held on Friday, December 27, 2024 is attached herewith
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|GUFIC BIOSCIENCES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 is attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Sep 2024
|25 Sep 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. September 25, 2024, inter-alia, considered the matters attached herewith
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|8 Aug 2024
|GUFIC BIOSCIENCES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. August 14, 2024, has, inter-alia, considered and approved the matters attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Jun 2024
|27 Jun 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. June 27, 2024, inter-alia, considered and approved the matters which is attached herewith. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 04:00 p.m. and concluded at 05:00 p.m.
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|GUFIC BIOSCIENCES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024. 2. Recommend a final dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 subject to approval of shareholders at their ensuing Annual General Meeting. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 29.05.2024 is attached herewith. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 29.05.2024 is attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Apr 2024
|25 Apr 2024
|We wish to inform you that consequent upon the demise of Mr. Shrirang Vishwanath Vaidya, former Independent Director of the Company, and pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. on Thursday, April 25, 2024, inter-alia, considered and approved reconstitution of various committees of the Board, as attached, with effect from April 25, 2024. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 03:30 p.m. and concluded at 05:30 p.m.
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|7 Feb 2024
|GUFIC BIOSCIENCES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Further in continuation to our disclosure on the Closure of Trading Window dated December 28 2023 and pursuant to the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading framed in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the trading window in respect of dealing in the Equity Shares of the Company for all the Designated Persons of the Company along with their immediate relatives shall continue to remain closed until 48 hours post declaration of the said financial results. Pursuant to Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, inter-alia, considered the following matters: 1. Approval of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 2. Increase in Subscribed Share Capital of Gufic UK Limited, Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company 3. Formation/ Incorporation of Company under Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013 in India for undertaking Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 03:30 p.m. and concluded at 5:30 p.m. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 along with Limited Review Report thereon, is enclosed herewith. Statement of deviation(s) or variation(s) in the use of proceeds of Preferential Issue of Equity Shares for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 is attached herewith (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.