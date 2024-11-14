Board Meeting 27 Dec 2024 27 Dec 2024

Outcome of the Board of Directors Meeting held on Friday, December 27, 2024 is attached herewith

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

GUFIC BIOSCIENCES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 is attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Sep 2024 25 Sep 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. September 25, 2024, inter-alia, considered the matters attached herewith

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

GUFIC BIOSCIENCES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. August 14, 2024, has, inter-alia, considered and approved the matters attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Jun 2024 27 Jun 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. June 27, 2024, inter-alia, considered and approved the matters which is attached herewith. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 04:00 p.m. and concluded at 05:00 p.m.

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 22 May 2024

GUFIC BIOSCIENCES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024. 2. Recommend a final dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 subject to approval of shareholders at their ensuing Annual General Meeting. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 29.05.2024 is attached herewith. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 29.05.2024 is attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Apr 2024 25 Apr 2024

We wish to inform you that consequent upon the demise of Mr. Shrirang Vishwanath Vaidya, former Independent Director of the Company, and pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. on Thursday, April 25, 2024, inter-alia, considered and approved reconstitution of various committees of the Board, as attached, with effect from April 25, 2024. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 03:30 p.m. and concluded at 05:30 p.m.

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024