Gufic BioSciences Ltd Board Meeting

454.55
(-3.18%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Gufic BioScience CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting27 Dec 202427 Dec 2024
Outcome of the Board of Directors Meeting held on Friday, December 27, 2024 is attached herewith
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
GUFIC BIOSCIENCES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 is attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting25 Sep 202425 Sep 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. September 25, 2024, inter-alia, considered the matters attached herewith
Board Meeting14 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
GUFIC BIOSCIENCES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. August 14, 2024, has, inter-alia, considered and approved the matters attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting27 Jun 202427 Jun 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. June 27, 2024, inter-alia, considered and approved the matters which is attached herewith. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 04:00 p.m. and concluded at 05:00 p.m.
Board Meeting29 May 202422 May 2024
GUFIC BIOSCIENCES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024. 2. Recommend a final dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 subject to approval of shareholders at their ensuing Annual General Meeting. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 29.05.2024 is attached herewith. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 29.05.2024 is attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting25 Apr 202425 Apr 2024
We wish to inform you that consequent upon the demise of Mr. Shrirang Vishwanath Vaidya, former Independent Director of the Company, and pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. on Thursday, April 25, 2024, inter-alia, considered and approved reconstitution of various committees of the Board, as attached, with effect from April 25, 2024. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 03:30 p.m. and concluded at 05:30 p.m.
Board Meeting14 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
GUFIC BIOSCIENCES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Further in continuation to our disclosure on the Closure of Trading Window dated December 28 2023 and pursuant to the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading framed in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the trading window in respect of dealing in the Equity Shares of the Company for all the Designated Persons of the Company along with their immediate relatives shall continue to remain closed until 48 hours post declaration of the said financial results. Pursuant to Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, inter-alia, considered the following matters: 1. Approval of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 2. Increase in Subscribed Share Capital of Gufic UK Limited, Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company 3. Formation/ Incorporation of Company under Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013 in India for undertaking Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 03:30 p.m. and concluded at 5:30 p.m. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 along with Limited Review Report thereon, is enclosed herewith. Statement of deviation(s) or variation(s) in the use of proceeds of Preferential Issue of Equity Shares for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 is attached herewith (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

