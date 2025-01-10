Gujarat Containers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.65
5.65
5.65
5.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
38.07
29.13
18.06
8.64
Net Worth
43.72
34.78
23.71
14.57
Minority Interest
Debt
24.92
20.65
30.47
26.04
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.01
0.72
0.61
0.49
Total Liabilities
69.65
56.15
54.79
41.1
Fixed Assets
26.18
22.41
12.36
9.21
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
2
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.15
0.09
0.07
0
Networking Capital
32.99
31.64
40.51
31.26
Inventories
7.98
8.72
10.52
5.6
Inventory Days
23.37
Sundry Debtors
27.7
24.14
25.05
21.83
Debtor Days
91.1
Other Current Assets
4.16
4.04
10.25
7.99
Sundry Creditors
-5.1
-3.73
-4.41
-2.67
Creditor Days
11.14
Other Current Liabilities
-1.75
-1.53
-0.9
-1.49
Cash
10.34
0.01
1.86
0.64
Total Assets
69.66
56.15
54.8
41.11
