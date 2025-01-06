iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gujarat Containers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

172.05
(-0.58%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Gujarat Containers Ltd

Guj. Containers FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.87

1

1.2

1.13

Depreciation

-1.37

-1.31

-0.6

-0.58

Tax paid

-1.01

-0.39

-0.43

-0.36

Working capital

5.69

3.14

2.12

-0.01

Other operating items

Operating

7.17

2.43

2.28

0.17

Capital expenditure

0.85

6.41

-1.25

-7.29

Free cash flow

8.02

8.84

1.03

-7.11

Equity raised

11.53

9.39

7.04

6.5

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

15.46

6.43

2.26

2.95

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

35.02

24.66

10.34

2.33

Guj. Containers : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Gujarat Containers Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.