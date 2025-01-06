Gujarat Containers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.87
1
1.2
1.13
Depreciation
-1.37
-1.31
-0.6
-0.58
Tax paid
-1.01
-0.39
-0.43
-0.36
Working capital
5.69
3.14
2.12
-0.01
Other operating items
Operating
7.17
2.43
2.28
0.17
Capital expenditure
0.85
6.41
-1.25
-7.29
Free cash flow
8.02
8.84
1.03
-7.11
Equity raised
11.53
9.39
7.04
6.5
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
15.46
6.43
2.26
2.95
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
35.02
24.66
10.34
2.33
