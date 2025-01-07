iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat Containers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

172.05
(0.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

87.45

75.71

58.88

41.37

yoy growth (%)

15.5

28.57

42.32

-17.88

Raw materials

-64.69

-54.2

-42.99

-27.61

As % of sales

73.96

71.58

73

66.74

Employee costs

-7

-6.7

-3.93

-3.54

As % of sales

8.01

8.85

6.67

8.57

Other costs

-7.91

-9.6

-7.97

-6.18

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.04

12.68

13.54

14.94

Operating profit

7.84

5.2

3.98

4.02

OPM

8.97

6.87

6.77

9.73

Depreciation

-1.37

-1.31

-0.6

-0.58

Interest expense

-2.67

-2.91

-2.23

-2.38

Other income

0.08

0.02

0.05

0.06

Profit before tax

3.87

1

1.2

1.13

Taxes

-1.01

-0.39

-0.43

-0.36

Tax rate

-26.12

-39.22

-36.11

-32.64

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.86

0.6

0.77

0.76

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.86

0.6

0.77

0.76

yoy growth (%)

370.4

-21.14

1.32

16.63

NPM

3.27

0.8

1.31

1.84

