|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
87.45
75.71
58.88
41.37
yoy growth (%)
15.5
28.57
42.32
-17.88
Raw materials
-64.69
-54.2
-42.99
-27.61
As % of sales
73.96
71.58
73
66.74
Employee costs
-7
-6.7
-3.93
-3.54
As % of sales
8.01
8.85
6.67
8.57
Other costs
-7.91
-9.6
-7.97
-6.18
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.04
12.68
13.54
14.94
Operating profit
7.84
5.2
3.98
4.02
OPM
8.97
6.87
6.77
9.73
Depreciation
-1.37
-1.31
-0.6
-0.58
Interest expense
-2.67
-2.91
-2.23
-2.38
Other income
0.08
0.02
0.05
0.06
Profit before tax
3.87
1
1.2
1.13
Taxes
-1.01
-0.39
-0.43
-0.36
Tax rate
-26.12
-39.22
-36.11
-32.64
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.86
0.6
0.77
0.76
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.86
0.6
0.77
0.76
yoy growth (%)
370.4
-21.14
1.32
16.63
NPM
3.27
0.8
1.31
1.84
