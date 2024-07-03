iifl-logo-icon 1
172.05
(-0.58%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open173.5
  • Day's High173.5
  • 52 Wk High199.5
  • Prev. Close173.05
  • Day's Low172.05
  • 52 Wk Low 142.2
  • Turnover (lac)1.89
  • P/E11.38
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value83.63
  • EPS15.2
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)97.21
  • Div. Yield0.87
Gujarat Containers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

173.5

Prev. Close

173.05

Turnover(Lac.)

1.89

Day's High

173.5

Day's Low

172.05

52 Week's High

199.5

52 Week's Low

142.2

Book Value

83.63

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

97.21

P/E

11.38

EPS

15.2

Divi. Yield

0.87

Gujarat Containers Ltd Corporate Action

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

11 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 11 May, 2024

arrow

11 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

11 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

arrow

Gujarat Containers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Gujarat Containers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:37 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.66%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.66%

Non-Promoter- 40.33%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 40.33%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gujarat Containers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.65

5.65

5.65

5.93

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

38.07

29.13

18.06

8.64

Net Worth

43.72

34.78

23.71

14.57

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

87.45

75.71

58.88

41.37

yoy growth (%)

15.5

28.57

42.32

-17.88

Raw materials

-64.69

-54.2

-42.99

-27.61

As % of sales

73.96

71.58

73

66.74

Employee costs

-7

-6.7

-3.93

-3.54

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.87

1

1.2

1.13

Depreciation

-1.37

-1.31

-0.6

-0.58

Tax paid

-1.01

-0.39

-0.43

-0.36

Working capital

5.69

3.14

2.12

-0.01

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

15.5

28.57

42.32

-17.88

Op profit growth

50.85

30.43

-0.95

1.05

EBIT growth

67.37

13.82

-2.03

6.4

Net profit growth

370.4

-21.14

1.32

16.63

Gujarat Containers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,087.9

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.9

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.75

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,071

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,376.9

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gujarat Containers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Director

Kiran Shah

Independent Director

Divyakant Zaveri

Whole-time Director

Neha Vivek Vora.

Independent Director

Sanjay Dalsukhbhai Shah

Independent Director

Ashwinbhai Kantilal Shah

Managing Director

Neil Kiran Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gujarat Containers Ltd

Summary

Gujarat Containers Limited was incorporated on February 11, 1992 as the archetype of specially designed barrels in the industry. The Company primarily is in manufacturing of variety of specialized Barrels. Unlike technology, the company has efficient manpower who converts needs into complete products with exceptional services. It has a well established plant capacity to produce 1200 BARRELS per shift. Its manufacturing facilities are located at Savli & Bharuch in Gujarat.In this plant, the company has sheet cutting & sizing, spot welding, line welding, seaming, degreasing and partial drying in preheating oven facilities. It has developed special type of lacquer application system to give the best quality BARRELS. Besides, it has two way traceability methods to detect leakage and seepage in BARRELS. Over the period of time, the company has mastered the manufacturing of GI BARRELS. Today GCL is the only Company in India having capacity in producing GI BARRELS & all the required infrastructure In-house. The quality of Composite BARRELS is penetrated in its liners. In order to ensure zero complaint & assure best quality liners, GCL has made its own blow molding facilities at its plant. with the adopted infrastructure, the company has gained more confidence of customers as regards to the quality of Composite BARRELS and other HMHDPE products. The company have 5 blow molding machines having different capacity of production. It utilizes HMHDPE granules from IPCL / Reliance only.Th
Company FAQs

What is the Gujarat Containers Ltd share price today?

The Gujarat Containers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹172.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Containers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gujarat Containers Ltd is ₹97.21 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gujarat Containers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gujarat Containers Ltd is 11.38 and 2.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gujarat Containers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gujarat Containers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gujarat Containers Ltd is ₹142.2 and ₹199.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gujarat Containers Ltd?

Gujarat Containers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 80.71%, 3 Years at 28.79%, 1 Year at 1.79%, 6 Month at 3.31%, 3 Month at 0.82% and 1 Month at -3.86%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gujarat Containers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gujarat Containers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.66 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 40.34 %

