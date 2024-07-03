Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPackaging
Open₹173.5
Prev. Close₹173.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.89
Day's High₹173.5
Day's Low₹172.05
52 Week's High₹199.5
52 Week's Low₹142.2
Book Value₹83.63
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)97.21
P/E11.38
EPS15.2
Divi. Yield0.87
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.65
5.65
5.65
5.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
38.07
29.13
18.06
8.64
Net Worth
43.72
34.78
23.71
14.57
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
87.45
75.71
58.88
41.37
yoy growth (%)
15.5
28.57
42.32
-17.88
Raw materials
-64.69
-54.2
-42.99
-27.61
As % of sales
73.96
71.58
73
66.74
Employee costs
-7
-6.7
-3.93
-3.54
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.87
1
1.2
1.13
Depreciation
-1.37
-1.31
-0.6
-0.58
Tax paid
-1.01
-0.39
-0.43
-0.36
Working capital
5.69
3.14
2.12
-0.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
15.5
28.57
42.32
-17.88
Op profit growth
50.85
30.43
-0.95
1.05
EBIT growth
67.37
13.82
-2.03
6.4
Net profit growth
370.4
-21.14
1.32
16.63
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,087.9
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.9
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.75
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,071
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,376.9
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Director
Kiran Shah
Independent Director
Divyakant Zaveri
Whole-time Director
Neha Vivek Vora.
Independent Director
Sanjay Dalsukhbhai Shah
Independent Director
Ashwinbhai Kantilal Shah
Managing Director
Neil Kiran Shah
Reports by Gujarat Containers Ltd
Summary
Gujarat Containers Limited was incorporated on February 11, 1992 as the archetype of specially designed barrels in the industry. The Company primarily is in manufacturing of variety of specialized Barrels. Unlike technology, the company has efficient manpower who converts needs into complete products with exceptional services. It has a well established plant capacity to produce 1200 BARRELS per shift. Its manufacturing facilities are located at Savli & Bharuch in Gujarat.In this plant, the company has sheet cutting & sizing, spot welding, line welding, seaming, degreasing and partial drying in preheating oven facilities. It has developed special type of lacquer application system to give the best quality BARRELS. Besides, it has two way traceability methods to detect leakage and seepage in BARRELS. Over the period of time, the company has mastered the manufacturing of GI BARRELS. Today GCL is the only Company in India having capacity in producing GI BARRELS & all the required infrastructure In-house. The quality of Composite BARRELS is penetrated in its liners. In order to ensure zero complaint & assure best quality liners, GCL has made its own blow molding facilities at its plant. with the adopted infrastructure, the company has gained more confidence of customers as regards to the quality of Composite BARRELS and other HMHDPE products. The company have 5 blow molding machines having different capacity of production. It utilizes HMHDPE granules from IPCL / Reliance only.Th
Read More
The Gujarat Containers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹172.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gujarat Containers Ltd is ₹97.21 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gujarat Containers Ltd is 11.38 and 2.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gujarat Containers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gujarat Containers Ltd is ₹142.2 and ₹199.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Gujarat Containers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 80.71%, 3 Years at 28.79%, 1 Year at 1.79%, 6 Month at 3.31%, 3 Month at 0.82% and 1 Month at -3.86%.
