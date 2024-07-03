Summary

Gujarat Containers Limited was incorporated on February 11, 1992 as the archetype of specially designed barrels in the industry. The Company primarily is in manufacturing of variety of specialized Barrels. Unlike technology, the company has efficient manpower who converts needs into complete products with exceptional services. It has a well established plant capacity to produce 1200 BARRELS per shift. Its manufacturing facilities are located at Savli & Bharuch in Gujarat.In this plant, the company has sheet cutting & sizing, spot welding, line welding, seaming, degreasing and partial drying in preheating oven facilities. It has developed special type of lacquer application system to give the best quality BARRELS. Besides, it has two way traceability methods to detect leakage and seepage in BARRELS. Over the period of time, the company has mastered the manufacturing of GI BARRELS. Today GCL is the only Company in India having capacity in producing GI BARRELS & all the required infrastructure In-house. The quality of Composite BARRELS is penetrated in its liners. In order to ensure zero complaint & assure best quality liners, GCL has made its own blow molding facilities at its plant. with the adopted infrastructure, the company has gained more confidence of customers as regards to the quality of Composite BARRELS and other HMHDPE products. The company have 5 blow molding machines having different capacity of production. It utilizes HMHDPE granules from IPCL / Reliance only.Th

