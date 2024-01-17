Pursuant to the provisions of Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013, (the Act) read with Rule 10(1) of Companies (Management and Administration) Rules 2014(the Rules) and Regulation 42 of the LODR, the Board of Directors has decided to close its Register of Members and Share Transfer Books from Saturday, the July 20 th , 2024 to Wednesday , July 31, 2024, (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 32nd Annual General Meeting and determining entitlement of the members of the dividend (if declared at the AGM). Kindly display the same on your respective websites.