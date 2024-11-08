GUJARAT CONTAINERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the forth quarter and financial year ( Twelve Months ) ended 31st March 2024 . The Board Meeting to be held on 04/05/2024 has been revised to 11/05/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 04/05/2024 has been revised to 11/05/2024 for the purpose, inter alia, i. to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ( Twelve Months ) ended 31st March, 2024 and, ii. to consider to recommend payment of dividend for the financial year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.05.2024) With reference to the Subject, in terms of Regulation 30 and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held on Saturday, the 11th May, 2024 1. Appointment of Mr. Neil Kiran Shah as the Managing Director effective from 11th May, 2024. 2. Reappointment of Mrs. Neha Vivek Vora as a Whole Time Director for a further period of 3 ( Three) Years w.e.f. August 8, 2024 to August 7, 2027. 3. Approval of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024. 4. Payment of maiden dividend for the financial year 2023-24, @ 15% (Rs. 1.50/-) per share. The dividend, if approved by the Shareholders at the ensuing AGM, will be paid by August 29, 2024. 5. Convening of 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on Wednesday, the 31 st July, 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). 6. Pursuant to the provisions of Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013, (the Act) read with Rule 10(1) of Companies (Management and Administration) Rules 2014(the Rules) and Regulation 42 of the LODR, the Board of Directors has decided to close its Register of Members and Share Transfer Books from Saturday, the July 20 th , 2024 to Wednesday , July 31, 2024, (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 32nd Annual General Meeting and determining entitlement of the members of the dividend (if declared at the AGM). Kindly display the same on your respective websites. 7. Reappointment of M/s. K.R. & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Vadodara as Internal Auditors for the year 2024-25. 8. Reappointment of M/s. Y. S. Thakar & CO., Practicing Cost and Management Accountant for the year 2024-25, Vadodara. 9. Reappointment of M/s. Jayesh Vyas & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, Vadodara as Secretarial Auditor for the year 2024-25. 10. Seeking Shareholders approval in the ensuing AGM inter alia for: a. Appointment of Mrs. Neha Vivek Vora as a Whole Time Director for a further period of 3 (Three) Years w.e.f. August 8, 2024 to August 7, 2027. b. approval and ratification of remuneration payable to the Cost Auditor appointed by the Board of Directors of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 With reference to the Subject, in terms of Regulation 30 and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held on Saturday, the 11th May, 2024 at 11.00 a. m. at its Corporate Office at 201-202, B-Wing, Alkapuri Arcade, R C Dutt Road, Baroda, Gujarat (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.05.2024)