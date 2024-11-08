|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|8 Nov 2024
|22 Oct 2024
|GUJARAT CONTAINERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday the 8th November 2024 at 11.00 a.m. at its Corporate Office at 201-202 B-Wing Alkapuri Arcade R.C. Dutt Road Vadodara inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 8th November, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Jul 2024
|22 Jul 2024
|GUJARAT CONTAINERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve we hereby inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday the 31st July 2024 at 1.45 p.m. at its Corporate Office at 201-202 B-Wing Alkapuri Arcade R.C. Dutt Road Vadodara inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Appointment of Mr. Vipul Chhetariya as Company Secretory and compliance officer of the company in place of Mr. Narendra D. Shah, Company secretory and compliance officer w.e.f. 6th August, 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 31st July, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2024) Additional details required for corporate announcement submitted by company dated 31st July, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.12.2024)
|Board Meeting
|11 May 2024
|25 Apr 2024
|GUJARAT CONTAINERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the forth quarter and financial year ( Twelve Months ) ended 31st March 2024 . The Board Meeting to be held on 04/05/2024 has been revised to 11/05/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 04/05/2024 has been revised to 11/05/2024 for the purpose, inter alia, i. to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ( Twelve Months ) ended 31st March, 2024 and, ii. to consider to recommend payment of dividend for the financial year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.05.2024) With reference to the Subject, in terms of Regulation 30 and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held on Saturday, the 11th May, 2024 1. Appointment of Mr. Neil Kiran Shah as the Managing Director effective from 11th May, 2024. 2. Reappointment of Mrs. Neha Vivek Vora as a Whole Time Director for a further period of 3 ( Three) Years w.e.f. August 8, 2024 to August 7, 2027. 3. Approval of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024. 4. Payment of maiden dividend for the financial year 2023-24, @ 15% (Rs. 1.50/-) per share. The dividend, if approved by the Shareholders at the ensuing AGM, will be paid by August 29, 2024. 5. Convening of 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on Wednesday, the 31 st July, 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). 6. Pursuant to the provisions of Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013, (the Act) read with Rule 10(1) of Companies (Management and Administration) Rules 2014(the Rules) and Regulation 42 of the LODR, the Board of Directors has decided to close its Register of Members and Share Transfer Books from Saturday, the July 20 th , 2024 to Wednesday , July 31, 2024, (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 32nd Annual General Meeting and determining entitlement of the members of the dividend (if declared at the AGM). Kindly display the same on your respective websites. 7. Reappointment of M/s. K.R. & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Vadodara as Internal Auditors for the year 2024-25. 8. Reappointment of M/s. Y. S. Thakar & CO., Practicing Cost and Management Accountant for the year 2024-25, Vadodara. 9. Reappointment of M/s. Jayesh Vyas & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, Vadodara as Secretarial Auditor for the year 2024-25. 10. Seeking Shareholders approval in the ensuing AGM inter alia for: a. Appointment of Mrs. Neha Vivek Vora as a Whole Time Director for a further period of 3 (Three) Years w.e.f. August 8, 2024 to August 7, 2027. b. approval and ratification of remuneration payable to the Cost Auditor appointed by the Board of Directors of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 With reference to the Subject, in terms of Regulation 30 and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held on Saturday, the 11th May, 2024 at 11.00 a. m. at its Corporate Office at 201-202, B-Wing, Alkapuri Arcade, R C Dutt Road, Baroda, Gujarat (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Feb 2024
|22 Jan 2024
|GUJARAT CONTAINERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday the 3rd February 2024 at 4.00 p.m. at its Corporate Office at 201-202 B-Wing Alkapuri Arcade R.C. Dutt Road Vadodara inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December 2023. With reference to the above captioned matter, in terms of Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Saturday, the 3rd February, 2023 at 4.00 p.m. at its Corporate Office at 201-202, B Wing, Alkapuri Arcade, R.C. Dutt Road, Vadodara, Gujarat, has considered, approved and taken on record : 1. The Board reluctantly accepted the resignation of Mr. Kiran shah as Managing Director effective 31st March, 2024 but he would continue to act as a Director and Chairman of the Company. 2. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December, 2023, duly carried on Limited Review by the Statutory Auditors and considered and recommended by Audit Committee , were approved and taken on record by the Board of Directors, the copies of thereof, are enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on: 03/02/2024)
