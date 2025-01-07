Gujarat Containers Ltd Management Discussions

In terms of the provisions of Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosures Requirements) Regulation 2015, the Management Discussion and Analysis has been given hereunder.

a. Industry Scenario/India key market trends

Economic activity in Asia picked up speed, as exports to advanced economies deteriorated. Domestic demand has been consistent, and retail sales across much of Asia have been brisk. Exports, particularly to the United States, Middle East and the euro area, have relatively gained momentum. India is an emerging economy with sizeable untapped potential for rigid industrial packaging, especially in its main industrial centres near the coast. Industrial packaging in India is expected to grow with 10% p. a. and will remain largely dominated by metal and plastic drums. Indias industrial maturity is still relatively low and low-value; low-quality packaging will increasingly be replaced by rigid industrial packaging products. Thus, industrial packaging demand growth exceeds GDP and underlying industry forecasts. The need for rollable package products such as drums is partly influenced by the countrys lack of a sufficient infrastructure network and easy ways for transportation.

As explained in the inception, the Indian packing industry as a whole, is expected to fare well with the encouraging support of the Government.

b. Opportunities and Threats :

Your Company operates in such an area where a large market exists with huge competition. Your Companys products are well-received in the market. However, the Company has been through different marketing initiatives carving its way with moderate success.

c. Outlook :

Your Directors are well aware of the competition by manufacturers and prevailing scenario and have created a strategy to overcome this difficulties.

In view of inflationary trend and keen competitions prevailing in the market, your Directors feel the performance of the Company has been reasonably good. Your Directors are also aware of the fact that Indian Packing industry is highly potential to growth but competitive and fragmented.

The management is conscious about the changing scenario in industry and review take place regularly.

d. Risks and concerns:

i. Macro-economic risks: Risks emanating from changes in the global markets such as the recent financial meltdown, regulatory or political changes, and alterations in the competitive landscape could affect the Companys operations and outlook. Any adverse movements in economic cycles in the Companys target markets could have a negative impact on the Companys performance. This risk is mitigated to some extent due to the Companys presence in multiple, diverse markets.

ii. Risk related of Raw Materials: Risks associated with key procurement relationships include:

a. the availability of raw materials, more particularly iron & Steel ;

b. the price of raw materials may be subject to material changes in worldwide pricing levels;

c. input costs such as freight and electricity may be inconsistent or prices may increase; and

d. key supplier relationships may be lost or impaired, contracts renewed on less favorable terms or key suppliers may cease or reduce their operations.

However, the Company plans well in advance to procure the raw materials and purchases its Raw Materials from the domestic reputed supplier located in different parts of the country to mitigate risk relating to availability of raw materials.

e. Internal Control System and their Adequacy :

The Company has adequate internal control systems including suitable monitoring procedures commensurate with its size and the nature of the business. The internal control systems provide for all documented policies, guidelines, authorisation and approval procedures. The Company has an internal audit department which carries out audits throughout the year. The statutory auditors while conducting the statutory audit, review and evaluate the internal controls and their observations are discussed with the Audit committee of the Board.

The Companys internal control systems are supplemented by an Internal Audit Program and periodic reviews by the Management. The Company has Independent Audit Firm as its Internal Auditors and the Audit Committee

reviews its findings and recommendations at periodic intervals. Companys internal control system is adequate considering the nature, size and complexity of its business.

f. Discussion on financial performance with respect to operational performance:

During the financial year 2015-16, the net sale of the Company for the year under review, is Rs.5,039.09/- Lacs as compared to Rs.5,507.89/- Lacs of the previous year, a decrease of 8.51%, however, the Company registered increased Net Profit of Rs. 65.31/- Lacs as against Net Profit of Rs. 42.86/- Lacs in the previous year increase by 52.38%.

g. Human Resources/Industrial Relations:

Employees are our greatest strength and the foundation of our Company. They play a pivotal role in offering better product quality, design and services to our customer. We ensure that employees gain ample opportunities for personal and professional growth. High quality recruitment supports the talent management practices of the Company. To augment the journey of internationalization of the Company and create a multicultural work force, strengthening leadership cadre with appropriate domain competencies has been done. The Company continues to foster a high performance culture by recognizing good performers and providing them with career enhancing opportunities. Several HR initiatives have been taken for the strategic alignment of the HR function with the business objectives. These initiatives encompass employee engagement, learning & development besides improved internal communication mechanism with employees.

h. Cautionary Statement:

Statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations may be ‘forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Companys operations include financial position of the company, economic conditions affecting demand / supply, price conditions in the domestic and overseas market in which the company operates, changes in the government regulations, tax laws and other statutes.