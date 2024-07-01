|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|31 Jul 2024
|11 May 2024
|Convening of 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on Wednesday, the 31 st July, 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). Pursuant to Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith a copy of the Annual Report of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.07.2024) Voting Result and Consolidated Scrutinizers Report Proceeding of the 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/07/2024)
