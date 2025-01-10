Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.89
4.89
4.89
4.89
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
55.18
52.63
49.64
36.09
Net Worth
60.07
57.52
54.53
40.98
Minority Interest
Debt
49.87
32.99
36.46
34.36
Deferred Tax Liability Net
7.1
7.02
7.01
5.37
Total Liabilities
117.04
97.53
98
80.71
Fixed Assets
58.89
48.17
48.8
40.73
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.04
0.04
0.04
0.04
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.39
0.3
0.37
0.37
Networking Capital
56.25
46.64
47.11
38.71
Inventories
44.75
33.12
31.61
25.39
Inventory Days
62.79
Sundry Debtors
25.71
20.92
23.79
22.75
Debtor Days
56.26
Other Current Assets
8.15
6.77
3.5
3.79
Sundry Creditors
-18.43
-10.13
-8
-10.25
Creditor Days
25.34
Other Current Liabilities
-3.93
-4.04
-3.79
-2.97
Cash
1.48
2.39
1.69
0.87
Total Assets
117.05
97.54
98.01
80.72
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.