Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
4.71
2.79
1.93
1.68
Depreciation
-2.13
-2.09
-1.72
-1.72
Tax paid
-1.17
-0.64
-0.23
-0.46
Working capital
6.07
-6.52
5.24
-0.74
Other operating items
Operating
7.47
-6.47
5.22
-1.23
Capital expenditure
4.2
2.37
0.41
8.9
Free cash flow
11.67
-4.1
5.63
7.66
Equity raised
65.1
59.54
54.85
37.15
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
28.1
19.16
31.39
28.32
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
104.87
74.6
91.87
73.13
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.