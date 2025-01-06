iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Guj. Craft Inds FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

4.71

2.79

1.93

1.68

Depreciation

-2.13

-2.09

-1.72

-1.72

Tax paid

-1.17

-0.64

-0.23

-0.46

Working capital

6.07

-6.52

5.24

-0.74

Other operating items

Operating

7.47

-6.47

5.22

-1.23

Capital expenditure

4.2

2.37

0.41

8.9

Free cash flow

11.67

-4.1

5.63

7.66

Equity raised

65.1

59.54

54.85

37.15

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

28.1

19.16

31.39

28.32

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

104.87

74.6

91.87

73.13

