Summary

Gujarat Craft Industries Limited was established in 1984. The Company is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company and one of the fastest growing / leading manufacturers / exporters with wide range of products listed. These products are reusable, recyclable and eco-friendly. Presently, the Company is engaged in the manufacturing of HDPE / PP woven fabrics, sheets, sacks, PE tarpaulin. In 2012-13, The installed capacity of PP/HDPE-Fabrics/Sacks/Tarpaulin was increased from 4500 M.T. per annum to 5750 M.T. per annum.BOPP represents Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene. Bopp laminated bags have durability and are attractive and durable. These bags are used to store and move different items, including grains, creature feed, and manures. These bags are made from woven polypropylene and offer major areas of strength for a strong source to protect Company products. A wide range of industries depends on Bopp bags to carry their product. During transportation and keeping in mind that sitting on shelves, bags have to go throw various hardships. Secondly, flexible intermediate bulk container, otherwise called an FIBC bulk sack, is a modern container made of a flexible material for loading and moving dry and flowable items. A flexible intermediate bulk container FIBC bags are also known jumbo, bulk bag, super sack, big bag, or tonne bag. FIBCs are most frequently made of thick woven strands of arranged polypropylene, either coated or uncoated. The dividers are flexible which makes them ideal for pu

Read More