SectorPackaging
Open₹182
Prev. Close₹180.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹11.9
Day's High₹188
Day's Low₹173
52 Week's High₹215
52 Week's Low₹95.95
Book Value₹82.21
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)84.57
P/E37.38
EPS4.84
Divi. Yield0.55
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.89
4.89
4.89
4.89
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
55.18
52.63
49.64
36.09
Net Worth
60.07
57.52
54.53
40.98
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
147.59
143.08
130.21
97.41
yoy growth (%)
3.14
9.88
33.67
-15.54
Raw materials
-97.7
-100.3
-92.62
-71.05
As % of sales
66.19
70.1
71.13
72.94
Employee costs
-3.75
-3.31
-2.64
-2
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
4.71
2.79
1.93
1.68
Depreciation
-2.13
-2.09
-1.72
-1.72
Tax paid
-1.17
-0.64
-0.23
-0.46
Working capital
6.07
-6.52
5.24
-0.74
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
3.14
9.88
33.67
-15.54
Op profit growth
5.48
1.83
19.15
-12.85
EBIT growth
10.87
-3.84
16.35
-12.82
Net profit growth
64.74
25.76
39.42
-8.53
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,087.9
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.9
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.75
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,071
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,376.9
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ashok Chhajer
Joint Managing Director
Rishab A Chhajer
Independent Non Exe. Director
Swati Sushilkumar Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Hitendra K. Chopra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sejal Kanbi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Anal R Desai
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd
Summary
Gujarat Craft Industries Limited was established in 1984. The Company is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company and one of the fastest growing / leading manufacturers / exporters with wide range of products listed. These products are reusable, recyclable and eco-friendly. Presently, the Company is engaged in the manufacturing of HDPE / PP woven fabrics, sheets, sacks, PE tarpaulin. In 2012-13, The installed capacity of PP/HDPE-Fabrics/Sacks/Tarpaulin was increased from 4500 M.T. per annum to 5750 M.T. per annum.BOPP represents Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene. Bopp laminated bags have durability and are attractive and durable. These bags are used to store and move different items, including grains, creature feed, and manures. These bags are made from woven polypropylene and offer major areas of strength for a strong source to protect Company products. A wide range of industries depends on Bopp bags to carry their product. During transportation and keeping in mind that sitting on shelves, bags have to go throw various hardships. Secondly, flexible intermediate bulk container, otherwise called an FIBC bulk sack, is a modern container made of a flexible material for loading and moving dry and flowable items. A flexible intermediate bulk container FIBC bags are also known jumbo, bulk bag, super sack, big bag, or tonne bag. FIBCs are most frequently made of thick woven strands of arranged polypropylene, either coated or uncoated. The dividers are flexible which makes them ideal for pu
Read More
The Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹173 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd is ₹84.57 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd is 37.38 and 2.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd is ₹95.95 and ₹215 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.81%, 3 Years at 19.88%, 1 Year at 39.58%, 6 Month at 56.22%, 3 Month at 43.00% and 1 Month at 65.89%.
