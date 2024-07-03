iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd Share Price

173
(-4.37%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:20:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open182
  • Day's High188
  • 52 Wk High215
  • Prev. Close180.9
  • Day's Low173
  • 52 Wk Low 95.95
  • Turnover (lac)11.9
  • P/E37.38
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value82.21
  • EPS4.84
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)84.57
  • Div. Yield0.55
No Records Found

Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

182

Prev. Close

180.9

Turnover(Lac.)

11.9

Day's High

188

Day's Low

173

52 Week's High

215

52 Week's Low

95.95

Book Value

82.21

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

84.57

P/E

37.38

EPS

4.84

Divi. Yield

0.55

Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd Corporate Action

22 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

22 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Jul, 2024

arrow

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:29 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.82%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.82%

Non-Promoter- 26.17%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.17%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.89

4.89

4.89

4.89

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

55.18

52.63

49.64

36.09

Net Worth

60.07

57.52

54.53

40.98

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

147.59

143.08

130.21

97.41

yoy growth (%)

3.14

9.88

33.67

-15.54

Raw materials

-97.7

-100.3

-92.62

-71.05

As % of sales

66.19

70.1

71.13

72.94

Employee costs

-3.75

-3.31

-2.64

-2

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

4.71

2.79

1.93

1.68

Depreciation

-2.13

-2.09

-1.72

-1.72

Tax paid

-1.17

-0.64

-0.23

-0.46

Working capital

6.07

-6.52

5.24

-0.74

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

3.14

9.88

33.67

-15.54

Op profit growth

5.48

1.83

19.15

-12.85

EBIT growth

10.87

-3.84

16.35

-12.82

Net profit growth

64.74

25.76

39.42

-8.53

No Record Found

Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,087.9

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.9

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.75

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,071

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,376.9

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ashok Chhajer

Joint Managing Director

Rishab A Chhajer

Independent Non Exe. Director

Swati Sushilkumar Gupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Hitendra K. Chopra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sejal Kanbi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Anal R Desai

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd

Summary

Gujarat Craft Industries Limited was established in 1984. The Company is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company and one of the fastest growing / leading manufacturers / exporters with wide range of products listed. These products are reusable, recyclable and eco-friendly. Presently, the Company is engaged in the manufacturing of HDPE / PP woven fabrics, sheets, sacks, PE tarpaulin. In 2012-13, The installed capacity of PP/HDPE-Fabrics/Sacks/Tarpaulin was increased from 4500 M.T. per annum to 5750 M.T. per annum.BOPP represents Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene. Bopp laminated bags have durability and are attractive and durable. These bags are used to store and move different items, including grains, creature feed, and manures. These bags are made from woven polypropylene and offer major areas of strength for a strong source to protect Company products. A wide range of industries depends on Bopp bags to carry their product. During transportation and keeping in mind that sitting on shelves, bags have to go throw various hardships. Secondly, flexible intermediate bulk container, otherwise called an FIBC bulk sack, is a modern container made of a flexible material for loading and moving dry and flowable items. A flexible intermediate bulk container FIBC bags are also known jumbo, bulk bag, super sack, big bag, or tonne bag. FIBCs are most frequently made of thick woven strands of arranged polypropylene, either coated or uncoated. The dividers are flexible which makes them ideal for pu
Company FAQs

What is the Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd share price today?

The Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹173 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd is ₹84.57 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd is 37.38 and 2.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd is ₹95.95 and ₹215 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd?

Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.81%, 3 Years at 19.88%, 1 Year at 39.58%, 6 Month at 56.22%, 3 Month at 43.00% and 1 Month at 65.89%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.83 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.17 %

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

