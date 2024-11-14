Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting (Unaudited Financial Results for Sep, 2024 Quarter along with LLR thereon and Intimation of Reconstitution of CSR Committee. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

GUJARAT CRAFT INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. The Board of Directors in their meeting held today, have taken on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. We are enclosing herewith copy of the said Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Jul 2024 22 Jul 2024

The board has decided Date of Annual General Meeting, Book Closure & E-voting and other matters.

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 10 May 2024

GUJARAT CRAFT INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 ended on 31st March 2024; 2. to recommend a final dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 ended on 31st March 2024. Please note that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today i.e. on 27th May, 2024, inter alia, has: 1. Approved the Standalone Audited Financial Statements of the Company for Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024 as recommended by the Audit Committee of the Company. 2. Recommended a Final dividend of Re. 1/- (@10%) per equity share of Rs.10/- each for the financial year 2023-24 ended on 31st March, 2024, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024