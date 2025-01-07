Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
147.59
143.08
130.21
97.41
yoy growth (%)
3.14
9.88
33.67
-15.54
Raw materials
-97.7
-100.3
-92.62
-71.05
As % of sales
66.19
70.1
71.13
72.94
Employee costs
-3.75
-3.31
-2.64
-2
As % of sales
2.54
2.31
2.03
2.06
Other costs
-37.57
-31.35
-26.97
-17.66
As % of sales (Other Cost)
25.46
21.91
20.71
18.13
Operating profit
8.55
8.1
7.96
6.68
OPM
5.79
5.66
6.11
6.86
Depreciation
-2.13
-2.09
-1.72
-1.72
Interest expense
-2.09
-3.34
-4.44
-3.79
Other income
0.38
0.12
0.14
0.52
Profit before tax
4.71
2.79
1.93
1.68
Taxes
-1.17
-0.64
-0.23
-0.46
Tax rate
-24.96
-23.23
-11.99
-27.37
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.53
2.14
1.7
1.22
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
3.53
2.14
1.7
1.22
yoy growth (%)
64.74
25.76
39.42
-8.53
NPM
2.39
1.5
1.31
1.25
