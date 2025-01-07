iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

171
(-1.41%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:42:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

147.59

143.08

130.21

97.41

yoy growth (%)

3.14

9.88

33.67

-15.54

Raw materials

-97.7

-100.3

-92.62

-71.05

As % of sales

66.19

70.1

71.13

72.94

Employee costs

-3.75

-3.31

-2.64

-2

As % of sales

2.54

2.31

2.03

2.06

Other costs

-37.57

-31.35

-26.97

-17.66

As % of sales (Other Cost)

25.46

21.91

20.71

18.13

Operating profit

8.55

8.1

7.96

6.68

OPM

5.79

5.66

6.11

6.86

Depreciation

-2.13

-2.09

-1.72

-1.72

Interest expense

-2.09

-3.34

-4.44

-3.79

Other income

0.38

0.12

0.14

0.52

Profit before tax

4.71

2.79

1.93

1.68

Taxes

-1.17

-0.64

-0.23

-0.46

Tax rate

-24.96

-23.23

-11.99

-27.37

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.53

2.14

1.7

1.22

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

3.53

2.14

1.7

1.22

yoy growth (%)

64.74

25.76

39.42

-8.53

NPM

2.39

1.5

1.31

1.25

