Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd Summary

Gujarat Craft Industries Limited was established in 1984. The Company is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company and one of the fastest growing / leading manufacturers / exporters with wide range of products listed. These products are reusable, recyclable and eco-friendly. Presently, the Company is engaged in the manufacturing of HDPE / PP woven fabrics, sheets, sacks, PE tarpaulin. In 2012-13, The installed capacity of PP/HDPE-Fabrics/Sacks/Tarpaulin was increased from 4500 M.T. per annum to 5750 M.T. per annum.BOPP represents Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene. Bopp laminated bags have durability and are attractive and durable. These bags are used to store and move different items, including grains, creature feed, and manures. These bags are made from woven polypropylene and offer major areas of strength for a strong source to protect Company products. A wide range of industries depends on Bopp bags to carry their product. During transportation and keeping in mind that sitting on shelves, bags have to go throw various hardships. Secondly, flexible intermediate bulk container, otherwise called an FIBC bulk sack, is a modern container made of a flexible material for loading and moving dry and flowable items. A flexible intermediate bulk container FIBC bags are also known jumbo, bulk bag, super sack, big bag, or tonne bag. FIBCs are most frequently made of thick woven strands of arranged polypropylene, either coated or uncoated. The dividers are flexible which makes them ideal for putting away and shipping dry and flowable items. Ventilated bags are large and made out of woven polypropylene. Finding usage in storing as well as transporting dry products, the FIBC dimensions vary and is based on the customers specific needs. PP woven bags are basic PP bags made with virgin plastic. The bags high-level properties like light-weight, tear-resistance, and durability make them an ideal choice to store sugar, farm feed, grains, and so on. Liner PP bags are the ideal bundling choice for the material that requires the most noteworthy assurance. These sacks are utilized to store and move materials with better particles like synthetic substances, cleansers, sugar, concrete, and so forth. Gusseted bags are the PP bags in which an additional piece of material is added to upgrade the bags volume or limit. Also, the level surface of the pack empowers the sacks to stand erect with no outer support.