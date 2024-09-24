AGM 24/09/2024 The board has decided Date of Annual General Meeting, Book Closure & E-voting and other matters. Declaration of Results of resolutions passed at 40th Annual General Meeting held on 24th September, 2024 through VC/ OAVM and submission of Scrutineers Report. Declaration of Results of Resolutions passed at 40th AGM held on 24th September, 2024 through VC/ OAVM and submission of Scrutineers Report We are herewith enclosing copy of proceeding of 40th Annual General Meeting held on 24th September, 2024 Proceeding of 40th Annual general Meeting. Intimation of Appointment of Ms. Anal R. Desai as an Independent Director at AGM held on 24th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/09/2024)