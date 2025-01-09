Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd Management Discussions

a. Industry Structure and Developments:

The industry is dependent on performance of core sectors like agriculture, fertilizer, cement and exports. The policy changes in infrastructure and good monsoon during the year will lead towards the brighter future of the Company.

b. Segment wise Performance:

The Company is operating only in one segment. The production/ turnover/performance of the Company have been disclosed in the Directors Report under the Head Production, Sales and Working Results.

c. Recent Trend and Future Outlook:

The recent trend is quite favourable for the industry in view of good monsoon as the Company has sizable presence in fertilizer sector. The opening up of food grains sector will enable the Woven Sacks industry to see better times again.

d. Risks and Concerns:

The industry is plagued by intense competition due to major petrochemical manufacturers making available cheap raw material abundantly. Volatility in raw material price due to crude price.

e. Internal Control Systems and their Adequacy:

The Company has adequate systems of Internal Controls commensurate with its size and operations to ensure orderly and efficient conduct of business. These controls ensure safeguarding of assets, reduction and detection of fraud and error, adequacy and completeness of the accounting records and timely preparation of reliable financial information.

f. Financial Performance with respect to Operational Performance:

The financial performance of the Company for the year 2021-22 is described in the Directors Report under the head ‘Review of Operations.

g. Material Developments in Human Resources and Industrial Relations Front:

The Company has continued to give special attention to Human Resources/Industrial Relations development. Industrial relations remained cordial throughout the year and there was no incidence of strike, lock out etc.

h. Key Financial Ratios:

Key Ratios FY 2021-22 FY 2020-21 Change Explanation, if required Debtors Turnover 7.34 6.08 20.72 Increase in turnover Inventory Turnover 5.99 6.45 (7.07) Increase in yearend inventory Interest Coverage Ratio 4.79 3.14 52.62 Improved attributable profit Current Ratio 1.88 1.61 16.53 Reduction in current liability Debt Equity Ratio 0.67 0.84 (20.05) Repayment of Debts Operating Profit Margin 29.75 33.80 (11.98) Increase cost of input material Net Profit Margin 4.44 2.40 85.20 Improvement during the year mainly due to bad debt written off in previous year. Return on Networth 13.01 8.48 53.41 Improvement in attributable profit

i. Cautionary Statement:

Statement in this Management Discussion and Analysis Report, describing the Companys objectives, estimates and expectations may constitute ‘Forward Looking Statements within the meaning of applicable laws or regulations. Actual results might differ materially from those either expressed or implied.