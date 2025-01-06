iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat Hotels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

292.3
(-5.17%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:48:00 PM

Gujarat Hotels FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.14

2.69

5.49

4.53

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.04

-0.04

-0.04

Tax paid

-0.42

-0.42

-1.19

-1.16

Working capital

8.58

-0.68

-4.66

0.1

Other operating items

Operating

11.25

1.54

-0.4

3.43

Capital expenditure

-0.01

0

-0.05

0

Free cash flow

11.24

1.54

-0.45

3.43

Equity raised

61.02

58.1

49.58

44.91

Investing

-6.75

2.03

10.51

1.65

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

1.32

Net in cash

65.51

61.68

59.63

51.32

