Gujarat Hotels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.14
2.69
5.49
4.53
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.04
-0.04
-0.04
Tax paid
-0.42
-0.42
-1.19
-1.16
Working capital
8.58
-0.68
-4.66
0.1
Other operating items
Operating
11.25
1.54
-0.4
3.43
Capital expenditure
-0.01
0
-0.05
0
Free cash flow
11.24
1.54
-0.45
3.43
Equity raised
61.02
58.1
49.58
44.91
Investing
-6.75
2.03
10.51
1.65
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
1.32
Net in cash
65.51
61.68
59.63
51.32
