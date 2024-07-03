SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹315
Prev. Close₹308.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.47
Day's High₹316.55
Day's Low₹281.55
52 Week's High₹341.2
52 Week's Low₹158
Book Value₹119.16
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)109.49
P/E25.84
EPS11.93
Divi. Yield0.81
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.79
3.79
3.79
3.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
40.35
36.38
32.89
30.85
Net Worth
44.14
40.17
36.68
34.64
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2.13
0.99
3.74
3.3
yoy growth (%)
114.6
-73.48
13.16
1.8
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.15
-0.12
-0.07
-0.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.14
2.69
5.49
4.53
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.04
-0.04
-0.04
Tax paid
-0.42
-0.42
-1.19
-1.16
Working capital
8.58
-0.68
-4.66
0.1
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
114.6
-73.48
13.16
1.8
Op profit growth
158.01
-79.79
17.36
-1.33
EBIT growth
16.61
-50.88
21.18
-4.09
Net profit growth
19.64
-47.12
27.54
-12.82
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
871.9
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
428.05
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
994.7
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
158.8
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
363.05
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Non Exe. Director
Mohan Swarup Bhatnagar
Independent Non Exe. Director
C K Koshy
Independent Non Exe. Director
M Narayanan
Non Executive Director
A Thakar
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Anil Chadha
Independent Director
Sushil Kumar
Non Executive Director
Arif Musa Patel
Reports by Gujarat Hotels Ltd
Summary
Promoted by Gujarat Industrial Investment Corporation and ITC, and incorporated as Gujarat Hotels Baroda in Aug.82, Gujarat Hotels acquired its present name in 1985.The company set up the first and only five star hotel Welcomgroup, Vadodara in 1986, with a capacity of 144 rooms. In 1992, the company jointly formulated a rehabilitation package alongwith the Government of Gujarat, and the financial institutions, since the company was incurring losses. In accordance to the rehablilitation package, the hotel was given on an Operating License to ITC from Oct.92. After the full-implementation of the rehabilitation package, the company, in 1993-94, made a net profit for the first time.As a part of its restructuring exercise, ITC assigned the Operating License agreement with the company to ITC Hotels with effect from Oct.94.
Read More
The Gujarat Hotels Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹288.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gujarat Hotels Ltd is ₹109.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gujarat Hotels Ltd is 25.84 and 2.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gujarat Hotels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gujarat Hotels Ltd is ₹158 and ₹341.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Gujarat Hotels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.76%, 3 Years at 30.14%, 1 Year at 89.11%, 6 Month at 46.82%, 3 Month at 36.58% and 1 Month at 41.89%.
