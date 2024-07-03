iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat Hotels Ltd Share Price

288.9
(-6.28%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:02:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open315
  • Day's High316.55
  • 52 Wk High341.2
  • Prev. Close308.25
  • Day's Low281.55
  • 52 Wk Low 158
  • Turnover (lac)5.47
  • P/E25.84
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value119.16
  • EPS11.93
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)109.49
  • Div. Yield0.81
No Records Found

Gujarat Hotels Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

315

Prev. Close

308.25

Turnover(Lac.)

5.47

Day's High

316.55

Day's Low

281.55

52 Week's High

341.2

52 Week's Low

158

Book Value

119.16

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

109.49

P/E

25.84

EPS

11.93

Divi. Yield

0.81

Gujarat Hotels Ltd Corporate Action

8 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

25 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 Jul, 2024

arrow

18 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.5

Record Date: 23 Aug, 2024

arrow

Gujarat Hotels Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Gujarat Hotels Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:13 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.70%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.70%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 46.29%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gujarat Hotels Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.79

3.79

3.79

3.79

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

40.35

36.38

32.89

30.85

Net Worth

44.14

40.17

36.68

34.64

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2.13

0.99

3.74

3.3

yoy growth (%)

114.6

-73.48

13.16

1.8

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.15

-0.12

-0.07

-0.1

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.14

2.69

5.49

4.53

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.04

-0.04

-0.04

Tax paid

-0.42

-0.42

-1.19

-1.16

Working capital

8.58

-0.68

-4.66

0.1

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

114.6

-73.48

13.16

1.8

Op profit growth

158.01

-79.79

17.36

-1.33

EBIT growth

16.61

-50.88

21.18

-4.09

Net profit growth

19.64

-47.12

27.54

-12.82

No Record Found

Gujarat Hotels Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

871.9

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.05

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

994.7

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

158.8

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.05

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gujarat Hotels Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Non Exe. Director

Mohan Swarup Bhatnagar

Independent Non Exe. Director

C K Koshy

Independent Non Exe. Director

M Narayanan

Non Executive Director

A Thakar

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Anil Chadha

Independent Director

Sushil Kumar

Non Executive Director

Arif Musa Patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gujarat Hotels Ltd

Summary

Promoted by Gujarat Industrial Investment Corporation and ITC, and incorporated as Gujarat Hotels Baroda in Aug.82, Gujarat Hotels acquired its present name in 1985.The company set up the first and only five star hotel Welcomgroup, Vadodara in 1986, with a capacity of 144 rooms. In 1992, the company jointly formulated a rehabilitation package alongwith the Government of Gujarat, and the financial institutions, since the company was incurring losses. In accordance to the rehablilitation package, the hotel was given on an Operating License to ITC from Oct.92. After the full-implementation of the rehabilitation package, the company, in 1993-94, made a net profit for the first time.As a part of its restructuring exercise, ITC assigned the Operating License agreement with the company to ITC Hotels with effect from Oct.94.
Company FAQs

What is the Gujarat Hotels Ltd share price today?

The Gujarat Hotels Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹288.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Hotels Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gujarat Hotels Ltd is ₹109.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gujarat Hotels Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gujarat Hotels Ltd is 25.84 and 2.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gujarat Hotels Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gujarat Hotels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gujarat Hotels Ltd is ₹158 and ₹341.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gujarat Hotels Ltd?

Gujarat Hotels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.76%, 3 Years at 30.14%, 1 Year at 89.11%, 6 Month at 46.82%, 3 Month at 36.58% and 1 Month at 41.89%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gujarat Hotels Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gujarat Hotels Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.70 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 46.30 %

