To the Members of

Gujarat Hotels Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial Gujarat Hotels Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profitand Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and total comprehensive income (comprising of profit and other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section

143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the statements of

Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of these financial addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the Key Audit Matter 1 Evaluation of uncertain legal position of leasehold land. (Refer note no. 20A to the financial statements) The lease period of land held by the Company has expired. The Company has filed with High Court of Gujarat in April, 2013 which is still pending for adjudication. The Company has also made necessary application to State Government for Conversion of land from Leasehold to Freehold or Extension of Lease, which is in process. We performed the following substantive procedures: This matter being sub-judice, essentially involves significant judgement to determine the possible outcome and therefore, we have considered it as a key audit matter. Obtained details of application made to State Government. Obtained details of writ petition filed to the High Court of Gujarat and order copy passed by the High Court necessary writpetition of Gujarat restraining the State Government from disturbing the actual possession over the property. Obtained details of progress in the matter. Read the minutes of the board meetings. Based on the procedures described, managements evaluation of the same is acceptable.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and

Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Management Discussion and Analysis, Corporate Governance Report and Shareholders Information but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The above-referred information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this audit report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the information, which we will obtained after the date of auditors report and if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take appropriate actions necessitated by the circumstances and the applicable laws and regulations.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the

Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial

Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial . statements As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used of and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion.

Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtainedforensuring up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit significant deficiencies in internal control that our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matters or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of appropriate

India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the

Act, we give in Annexure "A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a. we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; b. in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; c. the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; d. in our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act; e. on the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act; f. with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure "B"; g. with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: the Company has neither paid nor provided for, any remuneration to its directors during the year; and h. with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. the Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements refer note 20A to the financial statements; ii. the Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were material foreseeable losses as at March 31, 2024; iii. there has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company iv. (a) the management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (b) the management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause

(i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. v. (a) The final dividend paid by the Company during the year which was declared for the previous year is in accordance with section

123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

(b) The Board of Directors of the Company has proposed dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable. vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all the relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The annexure referred to in our Independent Auditors Report to the members of Gujarat Hotels Limited ("the Company") on the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, we report that: i. a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment ("PPE"); (B) The Company does not have any intangible assets, and hence reporting under clause

(i)(a)(B) of the order is not applicable to the

Company; b) The Company has a regular program of physical verification reasonable. The PPE which were to be covered as per the said program have been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the

Company. With respect to land, the Company has filed a writ petition with Gujarat High Court seeking that the Gujarat State Government be directed to take action on Companys application to have the leasehold land of the Hotel converted to freehold and transferred to Company as per the existing government policy in this regard. d) The Company has not revalued its PPE (including

Right of Use Assets) or intangible assets or both during the year, and hence reporting under this clause of the Order is not applicable to the

Company; e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988

(as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. ii. a) The Company does not have any inventory and therefore, reporting under clause (ii) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company; b) The Company has not availed any working capital limits at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions and therefore, reporting under clause (ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. iii. The Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties and therefore the reporting under clause (iii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company; iv. The Company has not granted any loans, made any investments, or provided any guarantees or security to which provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act apply and therefore, reporting under clause (iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are considered to be deemed deposits during the year, hence directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other of PPE which, in our opinion is relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder are not applicable to the Company.

According to information and explanations provided to us, no order has been passed by Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal. vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specifiedby the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section

148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company and therefore, reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. vii. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has been regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues were in arrears, as at March 31, 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable. b) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no statutory dues as referred to in sub clause (a) above which have not been deposited on account of any dispute. viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). ix. a) The Company has not taken any loans or borrowings from any lender and therefore, reporting under clause (ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company; b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority. c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and therefore, reporting under clause (ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the

Company. d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company. e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the records of the company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person and therefore, reporting under clause (ix) (e ) of the order is not applicable to the Company. f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. x. a) The Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year and therefore, reporting under clause (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company; xi. a) To the best of our knowledge and according to information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year; b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and

Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report; c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not received any whistle-blower complaints during the year. xii. The Company is not a Nidhi company and therefore, reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

xiv. a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date, for the period under audit. xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. xvi. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us: a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 b) the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking

Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year as covered under the requirements of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. c) the Company is a not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. d) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the

Order is not applicable. xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year. xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly this clause is not applicable. xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due; xx. Since the Company doesnt satisfy any of the criteria prescribed under Sections 135(1) of the Companies Act

2013 during the immediately preceding financial thus there was no requirement for the Company to spend any amount on CSR activities during the year ended March 31, 2024, Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xx)(a) and (b) of the order is not applicable to the xxi. The Company is not required to prepare consolidated financial statements and therefore, reporting under this clause of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Gujarat Hotels Limited on the financial statements of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act.

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Gujarat Hotels Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial

Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the, "Guidance note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the

Companies Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient foropinion on ensuring the Companys internal financial controls with orderly reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

A Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial

Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of

Chartered Accountants of India.a