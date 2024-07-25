|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|18 Apr 2024
|23 Aug 2024
|23 Aug 2024
|2.5
|25
|Final
|Board recommends Final Dividend to Shareholders Fixed Record Date as Friday, 23rd August, 2024 for final dividend of Rs. 2.50 per equity share of Rs. 10 each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, as recommended by the Board at its Meeting held on 18th April, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024)
