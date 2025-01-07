Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2.13
0.99
3.74
3.3
yoy growth (%)
114.6
-73.48
13.16
1.8
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.15
-0.12
-0.07
-0.1
As % of sales
7.1
12.67
2.12
3.3
Other costs
-0.22
-0.18
-0.3
-0.33
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.59
18.87
8.03
10.07
Operating profit
1.75
0.67
3.36
2.86
OPM
82.3
68.45
89.83
86.61
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.04
-0.04
-0.04
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
1.43
2.06
2.17
1.71
Profit before tax
3.14
2.69
5.49
4.53
Taxes
-0.42
-0.42
-1.19
-1.16
Tax rate
-13.56
-15.75
-21.74
-25.65
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.71
2.27
4.29
3.36
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.71
2.27
4.29
3.36
yoy growth (%)
19.64
-47.12
27.54
-12.82
NPM
127.56
228.79
114.72
101.78
