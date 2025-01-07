iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat Hotels Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

294
(0.55%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:43:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2.13

0.99

3.74

3.3

yoy growth (%)

114.6

-73.48

13.16

1.8

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.15

-0.12

-0.07

-0.1

As % of sales

7.1

12.67

2.12

3.3

Other costs

-0.22

-0.18

-0.3

-0.33

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.59

18.87

8.03

10.07

Operating profit

1.75

0.67

3.36

2.86

OPM

82.3

68.45

89.83

86.61

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.04

-0.04

-0.04

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

1.43

2.06

2.17

1.71

Profit before tax

3.14

2.69

5.49

4.53

Taxes

-0.42

-0.42

-1.19

-1.16

Tax rate

-13.56

-15.75

-21.74

-25.65

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.71

2.27

4.29

3.36

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.71

2.27

4.29

3.36

yoy growth (%)

19.64

-47.12

27.54

-12.82

NPM

127.56

228.79

114.72

101.78

