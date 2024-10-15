Board Meeting 15 Oct 2024 8 Oct 2024

GUJARAT HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve in terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we write to advise that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been convened for Tuesday 15th October 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Six months ended 30th September 2024 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Statement of Cash Flows for the half year ended on that date and the Notes thereto. Unaudited Financial Results for quarter and six months ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 15.10.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.10.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jul 2024 18 Jul 2024

GUJARAT HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with the Notes thereto. Fixed Record Date as Friday, 23rd August, 2024 for final dividend of Rs. 2.50 per equity share of Rs. 10 each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, as recommended by the Board at its Meeting held on 18th April, 2024. If declared by the Members at the 42nd Annual General Meeting, final dividend will be paid between Friday, 13th September, 2024 and Thursday, 19th September, 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 25.07.2024 List of Authorised Persons Appointment of Mr. Rohit Mallick as Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from 25th July, 2024. Appointment of Mr. Abhishek Kanodia as Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from 26th July, 2024. Appointment of Ms. Swati as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 25th July, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Apr 2024 11 Apr 2024