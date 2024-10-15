iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat Hotels Ltd Board Meeting

290
(-0.63%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Gujarat Hotels CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting15 Oct 20248 Oct 2024
GUJARAT HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve in terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we write to advise that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been convened for Tuesday 15th October 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Six months ended 30th September 2024 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Statement of Cash Flows for the half year ended on that date and the Notes thereto. Unaudited Financial Results for quarter and six months ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 15.10.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.10.2024)
Board Meeting25 Jul 202418 Jul 2024
GUJARAT HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with the Notes thereto. Fixed Record Date as Friday, 23rd August, 2024 for final dividend of Rs. 2.50 per equity share of Rs. 10 each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, as recommended by the Board at its Meeting held on 18th April, 2024. If declared by the Members at the 42nd Annual General Meeting, final dividend will be paid between Friday, 13th September, 2024 and Thursday, 19th September, 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 25.07.2024 List of Authorised Persons Appointment of Mr. Rohit Mallick as Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from 25th July, 2024. Appointment of Mr. Abhishek Kanodia as Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from 26th July, 2024. Appointment of Ms. Swati as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 25th July, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024)
Board Meeting18 Apr 202411 Apr 2024
GUJARAT HOTELS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year 2023-24 the Balance Sheet as on 31st March 2024 Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement for the financial year on that date and the Notes thereto and recommendation of Final Dividend for the aforesaid financial year. Board recommends Final Dividend to Shareholders Outcome of Board Meeting dated 18.04.2024. Resignation of Ms. Sneha Gupta, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer with effect from close of work on 15th June, 2024. Resignation of Ms. Benita Sharma, Non- Executive Director with effect from close of work 14th May, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.04.2024)

Gujarat Hotels: Related News

No Record Found

