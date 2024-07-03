iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat Hotels Ltd Company Summary

280
(-3.73%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:06:00 PM

Gujarat Hotels Ltd Summary

Promoted by Gujarat Industrial Investment Corporation and ITC, and incorporated as Gujarat Hotels Baroda in Aug.82, Gujarat Hotels acquired its present name in 1985.The company set up the first and only five star hotel Welcomgroup, Vadodara in 1986, with a capacity of 144 rooms. In 1992, the company jointly formulated a rehabilitation package alongwith the Government of Gujarat, and the financial institutions, since the company was incurring losses. In accordance to the rehablilitation package, the hotel was given on an Operating License to ITC from Oct.92. After the full-implementation of the rehabilitation package, the company, in 1993-94, made a net profit for the first time.As a part of its restructuring exercise, ITC assigned the Operating License agreement with the company to ITC Hotels with effect from Oct.94.

