Gujarat Intrux Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.44
3.44
3.44
3.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
58.56
54.64
49.94
47.92
Net Worth
62
58.08
53.38
51.36
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.1
1.09
1.06
0.99
Total Liabilities
63.1
59.17
54.45
52.36
Fixed Assets
13.67
14.91
15.97
17.12
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.13
0.13
0.12
0.12
Networking Capital
21.4
23.98
23.47
14.04
Inventories
14.19
10.93
12.46
6.94
Inventory Days
75.15
Sundry Debtors
10.46
11.26
10.02
6.32
Debtor Days
68.43
Other Current Assets
4.42
5.59
5.85
3.97
Sundry Creditors
-6.05
-2.59
-3.66
-2.04
Creditor Days
22.09
Other Current Liabilities
-1.62
-1.21
-1.2
-1.15
Cash
27.9
20.14
14.88
21.08
Total Assets
63.1
59.16
54.44
52.36
