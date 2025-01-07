iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat Intrux Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

33.7

47.86

35.38

28.78

yoy growth (%)

-29.57

35.26

22.94

-30.78

Raw materials

-16.25

-26.28

-17.48

-15.27

As % of sales

48.23

54.9

49.42

53.06

Employee costs

-6.55

-7.44

-4.77

-3.93

As % of sales

19.45

15.54

13.49

13.68

Other costs

-5.21

-7.34

-7.79

-7.84

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.47

15.33

22.01

27.26

Operating profit

5.67

6.8

5.33

1.72

OPM

16.83

14.21

15.06

5.98

Depreciation

-1.3

-1.21

-1.03

-0.98

Interest expense

-0.17

-0.1

-0.26

-0.12

Other income

0.99

0.74

0.83

0.62

Profit before tax

5.18

6.22

4.86

1.24

Taxes

-1.31

-1.44

-1.43

-0.49

Tax rate

-25.35

-23.26

-29.41

-40.14

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.87

4.77

3.43

0.74

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

3.87

4.77

3.43

0.74

yoy growth (%)

-18.98

39.16

362.1

114.35

NPM

11.48

9.98

9.7

2.58

