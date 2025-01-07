Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
33.7
47.86
35.38
28.78
yoy growth (%)
-29.57
35.26
22.94
-30.78
Raw materials
-16.25
-26.28
-17.48
-15.27
As % of sales
48.23
54.9
49.42
53.06
Employee costs
-6.55
-7.44
-4.77
-3.93
As % of sales
19.45
15.54
13.49
13.68
Other costs
-5.21
-7.34
-7.79
-7.84
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.47
15.33
22.01
27.26
Operating profit
5.67
6.8
5.33
1.72
OPM
16.83
14.21
15.06
5.98
Depreciation
-1.3
-1.21
-1.03
-0.98
Interest expense
-0.17
-0.1
-0.26
-0.12
Other income
0.99
0.74
0.83
0.62
Profit before tax
5.18
6.22
4.86
1.24
Taxes
-1.31
-1.44
-1.43
-0.49
Tax rate
-25.35
-23.26
-29.41
-40.14
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.87
4.77
3.43
0.74
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
3.87
4.77
3.43
0.74
yoy growth (%)
-18.98
39.16
362.1
114.35
NPM
11.48
9.98
9.7
2.58
