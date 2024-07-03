Summary

Incorporated in 1992, Gujarat Intrux Ltd, is presently engaged in manufacturing and supply of Stainless Steel, Non -Alloy Steel and Alloy Steel Castings. The present production capacity of foundry is 300 tons per month. The plant is equipped with all necessary infrastructure, equipments and machineries. The Company is connected with 1800KVA High Tension Power Connection. The Company caters its product mainly in Valve Industries. It manufacture Steel and Alloy steel Sand casting single piece weight of from few Kgs. to 2200kgs.Apart from Sand Castings, the Company has their associated Investment castings facility having capacity to produce annually 3000 MT of alloys and Super alloys Investment Castings. Shipment together for Investment and Sand castings in one single container is the fast and cost effective solution. To implement the exact thought of the product, the Company has subcontract with modern pattern making facility which includes Vertical Machine Centre (VMC), Milling Machine, Electro Discharge Machine, Conventional Lathe Machine, Conventional Drill Machine with use of varying latest softwares.During the year 1993-94, the Company made Public Issue of 21,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each at par aggregating Rs. 2.10 Crores. Due to high fluctuations in the prices of copper & brass scrap, business of extrusion of non-ferrous copper and copper alloys was not viable and management has decided to diversify project in to a Sand Casting Foundry. It started commercial produ

Read More