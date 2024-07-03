iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat Intrux Ltd Share Price

443
(-3.70%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open462
  • Day's High462
  • 52 Wk High647
  • Prev. Close460
  • Day's Low442.05
  • 52 Wk Low 230
  • Turnover (lac)5.78
  • P/E17.88
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value178.91
  • EPS25.72
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)152.18
  • Div. Yield3.7
No Records Found

Gujarat Intrux Ltd KEY RATIOS

Gujarat Intrux Ltd Corporate Action

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 10

Record Date: 07 Sep, 2024

arrow

16 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

arrow

Gujarat Intrux Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Gujarat Intrux Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:49 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.31%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.31%

Non-Promoter- 41.68%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 41.68%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gujarat Intrux Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.44

3.44

3.44

3.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

58.56

54.64

49.94

47.92

Net Worth

62

58.08

53.38

51.36

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

33.7

47.86

35.38

28.78

yoy growth (%)

-29.57

35.26

22.94

-30.78

Raw materials

-16.25

-26.28

-17.48

-15.27

As % of sales

48.23

54.9

49.42

53.06

Employee costs

-6.55

-7.44

-4.77

-3.93

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

5.18

6.22

4.86

1.24

Depreciation

-1.3

-1.21

-1.03

-0.98

Tax paid

-1.31

-1.44

-1.43

-0.49

Working capital

-0.65

5.76

2.19

1.33

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-29.57

35.26

22.94

-30.78

Op profit growth

-16.57

27.6

209.42

0.5

EBIT growth

-15.31

23.56

274.9

30.28

Net profit growth

-18.98

39.16

362.1

114.35

No Record Found

Gujarat Intrux Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

1,296.55

41.2761,986.58361.160.682,246.67219.08

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

3,381.05

29.2931,890.19217.210.47800.44652.52

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

14,435

021,629.599.06069.21871.96

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

485.75

31.6718,427.53123.611.031,135.96134.28

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

RKFORGE

917.15

51.4416,594.91182.80.22952.32161.13

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gujarat Intrux Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Amrutlal J Kalaria

Managing Director

Dhiraj D Pambhar

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Raman D Sabhaya

Non Executive Director

Dilip M Dudhagara

Non Executive Director

Madhubhai S Patolia

Non Executive Director

Bharat Kumar M Dhorda

Independent Director

Gordhan K Sorathia

Independent Director

Gajanan Rajaram Kamat

Independent Director

Rameshbhai Mohanbhai Bhimani

Independent Director

Narendra Chunilal Pithadia

Independent Director

Rina Lalitbhai Adhiya

Independent Director

Niteshkumar Punjabhai Patel

Non Executive Director

Bhupendra Shan Lal Avalani

Non Executive Director

Mansukhlal Maganlal Bhuva

Non Executive Director

Rency Rajeshbhai Tanti

Independent Director

Sachin Babubhai Mehta

Independent Director

Dilip Fulabhai Patel

Independent Director

Hitendrasinh S Jadeja

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gujarat Intrux Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1992, Gujarat Intrux Ltd, is presently engaged in manufacturing and supply of Stainless Steel, Non -Alloy Steel and Alloy Steel Castings. The present production capacity of foundry is 300 tons per month. The plant is equipped with all necessary infrastructure, equipments and machineries. The Company is connected with 1800KVA High Tension Power Connection. The Company caters its product mainly in Valve Industries. It manufacture Steel and Alloy steel Sand casting single piece weight of from few Kgs. to 2200kgs.Apart from Sand Castings, the Company has their associated Investment castings facility having capacity to produce annually 3000 MT of alloys and Super alloys Investment Castings. Shipment together for Investment and Sand castings in one single container is the fast and cost effective solution. To implement the exact thought of the product, the Company has subcontract with modern pattern making facility which includes Vertical Machine Centre (VMC), Milling Machine, Electro Discharge Machine, Conventional Lathe Machine, Conventional Drill Machine with use of varying latest softwares.During the year 1993-94, the Company made Public Issue of 21,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each at par aggregating Rs. 2.10 Crores. Due to high fluctuations in the prices of copper & brass scrap, business of extrusion of non-ferrous copper and copper alloys was not viable and management has decided to diversify project in to a Sand Casting Foundry. It started commercial produ
Company FAQs

What is the Gujarat Intrux Ltd share price today?

The Gujarat Intrux Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹443 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Intrux Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gujarat Intrux Ltd is ₹152.18 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gujarat Intrux Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gujarat Intrux Ltd is 17.88 and 2.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gujarat Intrux Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gujarat Intrux Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gujarat Intrux Ltd is ₹230 and ₹647 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gujarat Intrux Ltd?

Gujarat Intrux Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.53%, 3 Years at 56.20%, 1 Year at 35.89%, 6 Month at 17.92%, 3 Month at -10.50% and 1 Month at -10.41%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gujarat Intrux Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gujarat Intrux Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.32 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 41.68 %

