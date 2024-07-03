SectorCastings, Forgings & Fastners
Open₹462
Prev. Close₹460
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.78
Day's High₹462
Day's Low₹442.05
52 Week's High₹647
52 Week's Low₹230
Book Value₹178.91
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)152.18
P/E17.88
EPS25.72
Divi. Yield3.7
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.44
3.44
3.44
3.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
58.56
54.64
49.94
47.92
Net Worth
62
58.08
53.38
51.36
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
33.7
47.86
35.38
28.78
yoy growth (%)
-29.57
35.26
22.94
-30.78
Raw materials
-16.25
-26.28
-17.48
-15.27
As % of sales
48.23
54.9
49.42
53.06
Employee costs
-6.55
-7.44
-4.77
-3.93
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
5.18
6.22
4.86
1.24
Depreciation
-1.3
-1.21
-1.03
-0.98
Tax paid
-1.31
-1.44
-1.43
-0.49
Working capital
-0.65
5.76
2.19
1.33
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-29.57
35.26
22.94
-30.78
Op profit growth
-16.57
27.6
209.42
0.5
EBIT growth
-15.31
23.56
274.9
30.28
Net profit growth
-18.98
39.16
362.1
114.35
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,296.55
|41.27
|61,986.58
|361.16
|0.68
|2,246.67
|219.08
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,381.05
|29.29
|31,890.19
|217.21
|0.47
|800.44
|652.52
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
14,435
|0
|21,629.59
|9.06
|0
|69.21
|871.96
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
485.75
|31.67
|18,427.53
|123.61
|1.03
|1,135.96
|134.28
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
917.15
|51.44
|16,594.91
|182.8
|0.22
|952.32
|161.13
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Amrutlal J Kalaria
Managing Director
Dhiraj D Pambhar
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Raman D Sabhaya
Non Executive Director
Dilip M Dudhagara
Non Executive Director
Madhubhai S Patolia
Non Executive Director
Bharat Kumar M Dhorda
Independent Director
Gordhan K Sorathia
Independent Director
Gajanan Rajaram Kamat
Independent Director
Rameshbhai Mohanbhai Bhimani
Independent Director
Narendra Chunilal Pithadia
Independent Director
Rina Lalitbhai Adhiya
Independent Director
Niteshkumar Punjabhai Patel
Non Executive Director
Bhupendra Shan Lal Avalani
Non Executive Director
Mansukhlal Maganlal Bhuva
Non Executive Director
Rency Rajeshbhai Tanti
Independent Director
Sachin Babubhai Mehta
Independent Director
Dilip Fulabhai Patel
Independent Director
Hitendrasinh S Jadeja
Reports by Gujarat Intrux Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1992, Gujarat Intrux Ltd, is presently engaged in manufacturing and supply of Stainless Steel, Non -Alloy Steel and Alloy Steel Castings. The present production capacity of foundry is 300 tons per month. The plant is equipped with all necessary infrastructure, equipments and machineries. The Company is connected with 1800KVA High Tension Power Connection. The Company caters its product mainly in Valve Industries. It manufacture Steel and Alloy steel Sand casting single piece weight of from few Kgs. to 2200kgs.Apart from Sand Castings, the Company has their associated Investment castings facility having capacity to produce annually 3000 MT of alloys and Super alloys Investment Castings. Shipment together for Investment and Sand castings in one single container is the fast and cost effective solution. To implement the exact thought of the product, the Company has subcontract with modern pattern making facility which includes Vertical Machine Centre (VMC), Milling Machine, Electro Discharge Machine, Conventional Lathe Machine, Conventional Drill Machine with use of varying latest softwares.During the year 1993-94, the Company made Public Issue of 21,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each at par aggregating Rs. 2.10 Crores. Due to high fluctuations in the prices of copper & brass scrap, business of extrusion of non-ferrous copper and copper alloys was not viable and management has decided to diversify project in to a Sand Casting Foundry. It started commercial produ
Read More
The Gujarat Intrux Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹443 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gujarat Intrux Ltd is ₹152.18 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gujarat Intrux Ltd is 17.88 and 2.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gujarat Intrux Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gujarat Intrux Ltd is ₹230 and ₹647 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Gujarat Intrux Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.53%, 3 Years at 56.20%, 1 Year at 35.89%, 6 Month at 17.92%, 3 Month at -10.50% and 1 Month at -10.41%.
