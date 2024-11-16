Board Meeting 16 Nov 2024 16 Nov 2024

BOARD MEETING OUTCOME HELD ON 16/11/2024

Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024

GUJARAT INTRUX LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 1.Considered and approved Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and Half year ended on 30thSeptember, 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon from Statutory Auditor M/s. Parin Patwari & Co., Chartered accountants. 2..on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors approved the appointment of Mr. Sachin Babubhai Mehta(DIN: 10817051) as Non-Executive Additional Independent Director for a tenure of 5 consecutive years commencing from 24th October,2024 to 23rd October, 2029 and will be regularized his appointment as Non-Executive Independent Director, not liable to retire by rotation, for a tenure of 5 consecutive years commencing from 24th October,2024 to 23rd October, 2029, subject to approval of the shareholders at an Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held within a period of three months from the date of appointment. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.10.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Sep 2024 30 Sep 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we wish to inform you that, the Board of Directors of the company in their meeting held on 30th September, 2024, Monday at 11:00 am at the registered office of the Company situated at Survey No.84/P., 17 K.M.Rajkot-Gondal Road, Village: Shapar, Dist.: Rajkot Pincode-360 024. Reconstituted all the following mentioned committees of the Company. 1. Audit Committee 2. Nomination and Remuneration Committee 3. Stakeholder Relationship Committee 4. CSR Committee and 5. Risk Management Committee

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 23 Jul 2024

GUJARAT INTRUX LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING FOR APPROVAL OF UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR QUARTER ENDED ON 30th JUNE 2024 This is to inform you that, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 29th July, 2024 on Monday at the registered office of the Company situated at Survey No.84/P 17 K.M.Rajkot-Gondal Highway Village Shapar Taluka Kotda Sangani Rajkot- 360024, Gujarat. Commenced at 11:00 AM and concluded at 12:50PM Revised outcome OF THE BOARD MEETING HELD ON 29th JULY, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 14 May 2024

GUJARAT INTRUX LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will held on May 27 2024 Monday at 11:00 AM at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Survey No.84/P 17 K.M.Rajkot-Gondal Highway Village Shapar Taluka Kotda Sangani Rajkot: 360024 to inter-alia consider/Approval of following businesses: 1. Approval of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31.03.2024 2. Discussion on recommendation of final Dividend for the financial year 2023-24. his is to inform you that, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 27th MAY, 2024,Monday commenced at 11:00 AM and concluded at 13:47 PM at the Registered office of the Company situated at Survey No.84/P 17 K.M.Rajkot-Gondal Highway Village Shapar Taluka Kotda Sangani, Rajkot: 360024, Inter-alia has considered and approved: 1. AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS: 2. DIVIDEND Board of Directors have Recommended Final Dividend @100% being an amount equivalent to Rs. 10/- per share on the equity share of Rs.10/- each for the financial year 2023-24, for the consideration and approval of Shareholder at ensuing Annual General Meeting. OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING HELD ON 27TH MAY, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/05/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Apr 2024 23 Apr 2024

GUJARAT INTRUX LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve PRIOR INTIMATION UNDER REGULATION 29 OF THE SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS 2015 (LISTING REGULATIONS) REGARDING THE DECLARATION OF AN INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR THE YEAR 2023-2024. The interim dividend if declared at proposed Board Meeting shall be paid to the equity shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Friday May 10 2024 which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose. Further on the basis of the earlier announcement of the Company dated March 26 2024 ref. letter no. GIL/SEC/MAR/002/2023-24 the trading window for Companys Directors/designated persons associated with the Company is already closed from April 1 2024 till the conclusion of 48 hours after the declaration of audited financial results approved by the Board of Directors which will be intimated separately. Board of Directors has considered and approved Interim Dividend @ 70% being amount equivalent to Rs. 7 per share on the equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2023-2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/04/2024)

Board Meeting 23 Jan 2024 12 Jan 2024