Gujarat Intrux Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
5.18
6.22
4.86
1.24
Depreciation
-1.3
-1.21
-1.03
-0.98
Tax paid
-1.31
-1.44
-1.43
-0.49
Working capital
-0.65
5.76
2.19
1.33
Other operating items
Operating
1.91
9.32
4.58
1.08
Capital expenditure
5.09
4.11
1.6
1.78
Free cash flow
7
13.43
6.18
2.86
Equity raised
89.1
77.64
67.83
66.27
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.01
0
-0.47
0.47
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
96.11
91.07
73.55
69.61
