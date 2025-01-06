iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat Intrux Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Gujarat Intrux FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

5.18

6.22

4.86

1.24

Depreciation

-1.3

-1.21

-1.03

-0.98

Tax paid

-1.31

-1.44

-1.43

-0.49

Working capital

-0.65

5.76

2.19

1.33

Other operating items

Operating

1.91

9.32

4.58

1.08

Capital expenditure

5.09

4.11

1.6

1.78

Free cash flow

7

13.43

6.18

2.86

Equity raised

89.1

77.64

67.83

66.27

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0.01

0

-0.47

0.47

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

96.11

91.07

73.55

69.61

