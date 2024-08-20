Board of Directors have Recommended Final Dividend @100% being an amount equivalent to Rs. 10/- per share on the equity share of Rs.10/- each for the financial year 2023-24, for the consideration -and approval of Shareholder at ensuing Annual General Meeting. Intimation for AGM, Book Closure Date, Record Date for E-voting and Final Dividend (If Declared at the AGM), and E-voting Information. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.08.2024)