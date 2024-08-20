|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|27 May 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|7 Sep 2024
|10
|100
|Final
|Board of Directors have Recommended Final Dividend @100% being an amount equivalent to Rs. 10/- per share on the equity share of Rs.10/- each for the financial year 2023-24, for the consideration -and approval of Shareholder at ensuing Annual General Meeting. Intimation for AGM, Book Closure Date, Record Date for E-voting and Final Dividend (If Declared at the AGM), and E-voting Information. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.08.2024)
|Dividend
|29 Apr 2024
|10 May 2024
|10 May 2024
|7
|70
|Interim
|Board of Directors has considered and approved Interim Dividend @ 70% being amount equivalent to Rs. 7 per share on the equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2023-2024.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.