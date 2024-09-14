iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat Intrux Ltd AGM

432.9
(2.75%)
Jan 15, 2025|11:09:00 AM

Gujarat Intrux CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM14 Sep 202420 Aug 2024
Intimation for AGM, Book Closure Date, Record Date for E-voting and Final Dividend (If Declared at the AGM), and E-voting Information. Register of members and Share transfer books of the company will remain closed from Sunday 8th September 2024 to Saturday, 14th September 2024 in connection with the 32nd AGM of the company Saturday, 7th September 2024 is the record date/cut-off date for e-voting and dividend (if approved/declared) at the 32nd AGM of the company. 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Gujarat Intrux Limited held on 14th September 2024, Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the registered office of the company. outcome/proceedings of said AGM is attached herewith. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.09.2024)

