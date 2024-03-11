iifl-logo
Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd Balance Sheet

Mar 11, 2024

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

19.81

19.81

19.81

19.81

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.4

7.79

8.22

1.58

Net Worth

15.41

27.6

28.03

21.39

Minority Interest

Debt

13.41

13.41

13.41

13.41

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.02

0.02

Total Liabilities

28.82

41.01

41.46

34.82

Fixed Assets

0.06

0.07

0.07

0.07

Intangible Assets

Investments

79.53

132.38

133.64

61.96

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-50.79

-91.5

-92.36

-27.57

Inventories

0

0

0

0.09

Inventory Days

0

0

0.06

Sundry Debtors

0

0.07

139.65

220.55

Debtor Days

0

49,943.41

162.58

Other Current Assets

0.24

18.92

106.8

95.42

Sundry Creditors

0

0

-0.02

-0.02

Creditor Days

0

7.15

0.01

Other Current Liabilities

-51.03

-110.49

-338.79

-343.61

Cash

0.02

0.07

0.12

0.36

Total Assets

28.82

41.02

41.47

34.81

