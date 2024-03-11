Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
19.81
19.81
19.81
19.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.4
7.79
8.22
1.58
Net Worth
15.41
27.6
28.03
21.39
Minority Interest
Debt
13.41
13.41
13.41
13.41
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.02
0.02
Total Liabilities
28.82
41.01
41.46
34.82
Fixed Assets
0.06
0.07
0.07
0.07
Intangible Assets
Investments
79.53
132.38
133.64
61.96
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-50.79
-91.5
-92.36
-27.57
Inventories
0
0
0
0.09
Inventory Days
0
0
0.06
Sundry Debtors
0
0.07
139.65
220.55
Debtor Days
0
49,943.41
162.58
Other Current Assets
0.24
18.92
106.8
95.42
Sundry Creditors
0
0
-0.02
-0.02
Creditor Days
0
7.15
0.01
Other Current Liabilities
-51.03
-110.49
-338.79
-343.61
Cash
0.02
0.07
0.12
0.36
Total Assets
28.82
41.02
41.47
34.81
