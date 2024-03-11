Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0.01
0.05
0.24
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0.01
0
0
0
Working capital
0.82
-65.02
-1.71
-12.63
Other operating items
Operating
0.84
-65
-1.65
-12.38
Capital expenditure
-0.01
0.01
0
-0.02
Free cash flow
0.83
-64.99
-1.65
-12.4
Equity raised
15.98
9.78
3.04
2.55
Investing
-1.25
71.68
0.86
9.89
Financing
26.82
0
-0.89
-2.97
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
42.37
16.46
1.36
-2.93
