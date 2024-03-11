iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd Cash Flow Statement

30
(-4.00%)
Mar 11, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd

Gujarat Metallic FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0.01

0.05

0.24

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0.01

0

0

0

Working capital

0.82

-65.02

-1.71

-12.63

Other operating items

Operating

0.84

-65

-1.65

-12.38

Capital expenditure

-0.01

0.01

0

-0.02

Free cash flow

0.83

-64.99

-1.65

-12.4

Equity raised

15.98

9.78

3.04

2.55

Investing

-1.25

71.68

0.86

9.89

Financing

26.82

0

-0.89

-2.97

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

42.37

16.46

1.36

-2.93

Gujarat Metallic : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.