Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

30
(-4.00%)
Mar 11, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

1.02

495.13

29.2

yoy growth (%)

-100

-99.79

1,595.42

-87.17

Raw materials

0

-0.55

-493.02

-28.52

As % of sales

0

54.39

99.57

97.66

Employee costs

-0.1

-0.08

-0.09

-0.05

As % of sales

0

8.73

0.01

0.19

Other costs

-0.44

-0.2

-0.24

-0.09

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

19.61

0.04

0.33

Operating profit

-0.54

0.17

1.77

0.52

OPM

0

17.24

0.35

1.79

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

-1.47

-1.74

-0.28

Other income

0.54

1.31

0.03

0

Profit before tax

0

0.01

0.05

0.24

Taxes

0.01

0

0

0

Tax rate

375

4.96

0.5

0.78

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.02

0.01

0.05

0.24

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.02

0.01

0.05

0.24

yoy growth (%)

46.15

-71.69

-75.45

-21.39

NPM

0

1.65

0.01

0.83

