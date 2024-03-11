Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
1.02
495.13
29.2
yoy growth (%)
-100
-99.79
1,595.42
-87.17
Raw materials
0
-0.55
-493.02
-28.52
As % of sales
0
54.39
99.57
97.66
Employee costs
-0.1
-0.08
-0.09
-0.05
As % of sales
0
8.73
0.01
0.19
Other costs
-0.44
-0.2
-0.24
-0.09
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
19.61
0.04
0.33
Operating profit
-0.54
0.17
1.77
0.52
OPM
0
17.24
0.35
1.79
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
-1.47
-1.74
-0.28
Other income
0.54
1.31
0.03
0
Profit before tax
0
0.01
0.05
0.24
Taxes
0.01
0
0
0
Tax rate
375
4.96
0.5
0.78
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.02
0.01
0.05
0.24
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.02
0.01
0.05
0.24
yoy growth (%)
46.15
-71.69
-75.45
-21.39
NPM
0
1.65
0.01
0.83
