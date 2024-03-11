Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-99.79
1,595.42
-87.17
Op profit growth
1,766.75
-102.53
-110.23
158.47
EBIT growth
-114.9
-22.01
-110.66
166.02
Net profit growth
-13.77
74.31
-99.27
83.27
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0
-3.88
0.31
-52.45
EBIT margin
0
124.8
0.32
-52.45
Net profit margin
0
-19.35
-0.02
-53.41
RoCE
-0.67
4.93
7.07
-44.07
RoNW
-0.29
-0.39
-0.3
-20.57
RoA
-0.15
-0.19
-0.12
-11.21
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.87
-1.01
-0.58
-78.77
Book value per share
74.67
73.35
51.44
41.7
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-29.98
-22.67
-37.64
-0.4
P/B
0.34
0.31
0.42
0.76
EV/EBIDTA
-98.61
13.97
10.64
-1.31
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-10.27
-0.4
-0.26
-0.01
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
64,409.66
217.99
4,570.34
Inventory days
0
16.09
0.22
164.97
Creditor days
-7.38
-6.88
-81.32
-2,651.42
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
-0.86
-0.93
54.05
Net debt / equity
0.9
0.91
1.28
1.66
Net debt / op. profit
-18
-334.76
8.32
-0.89
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
-54.39
-99.57
-97.66
Employee costs
0
-28.51
-0.05
-0.19
Other costs
0
-20.97
-0.05
-54.59
