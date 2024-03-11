iifl-logo
Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd Key Ratios

30
(-4.00%)
Mar 11, 2024

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-99.79

1,595.42

-87.17

Op profit growth

1,766.75

-102.53

-110.23

158.47

EBIT growth

-114.9

-22.01

-110.66

166.02

Net profit growth

-13.77

74.31

-99.27

83.27

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0

-3.88

0.31

-52.45

EBIT margin

0

124.8

0.32

-52.45

Net profit margin

0

-19.35

-0.02

-53.41

RoCE

-0.67

4.93

7.07

-44.07

RoNW

-0.29

-0.39

-0.3

-20.57

RoA

-0.15

-0.19

-0.12

-11.21

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.87

-1.01

-0.58

-78.77

Book value per share

74.67

73.35

51.44

41.7

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-29.98

-22.67

-37.64

-0.4

P/B

0.34

0.31

0.42

0.76

EV/EBIDTA

-98.61

13.97

10.64

-1.31

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-10.27

-0.4

-0.26

-0.01

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

64,409.66

217.99

4,570.34

Inventory days

0

16.09

0.22

164.97

Creditor days

-7.38

-6.88

-81.32

-2,651.42

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

-0.86

-0.93

54.05

Net debt / equity

0.9

0.91

1.28

1.66

Net debt / op. profit

-18

-334.76

8.32

-0.89

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

-54.39

-99.57

-97.66

Employee costs

0

-28.51

-0.05

-0.19

Other costs

0

-20.97

-0.05

-54.59

