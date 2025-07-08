Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹32.7
Prev. Close₹31.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.33
Day's High₹32.81
Day's Low₹29.69
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹77.58
Face Value₹100
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.94
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
19.81
19.81
19.81
19.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.4
7.79
8.22
1.58
Net Worth
15.41
27.6
28.03
21.39
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
1.02
495.13
29.2
yoy growth (%)
-100
-99.79
1,595.42
-87.17
Raw materials
0
-0.55
-493.02
-28.52
As % of sales
0
54.39
99.57
97.66
Employee costs
-0.1
-0.08
-0.09
-0.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0.01
0.05
0.24
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0.01
0
0
0
Working capital
0.82
-65.02
-1.71
-12.63
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-99.79
1,595.42
-87.17
Op profit growth
-407.44
-90.07
238.7
-81.92
EBIT growth
-99.65
-17.61
244.25
-82.86
Net profit growth
46.15
-71.69
-75.45
-21.39
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Sept-2014
Gross Sales
0
1.02
495.14
29.2
227.77
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
1.02
495.14
29.2
227.77
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.55
1.32
0.07
0
0.17
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,591.35
|114.51
|2,99,088.62
|4,275.39
|0.05
|6,164.55
|231.32
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
755.15
|50.11
|26,505.77
|225.64
|0.96
|914.25
|79.67
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
307.25
|16.64
|24,020.02
|209.45
|2.21
|13,121.36
|58.67
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
643
|144.49
|14,202.91
|32.01
|0.23
|311.49
|67.52
Lloyds Enterprises Ltd
LLOYDSENT
88.02
|0
|11,197.26
|1.83
|0.11
|226.19
|36.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CFO
Sajjan Kumar Tailor
Independent Director
Raj Narayan Yadav
Independent Director
Kajal Ramesh Bhatia
155 Lenin Sarani,
4th Floor Room No 402,
West Bengal - 700013
Tel: 91-33-22155899
Website: http://www.gujaratmetallic.com, www.gujaratmetalli
Email: investor@gujaratmetallic.com, info@gujaratmetallic
D-511 Bagree Market,
5th Floor, 71 B R B Basu Road,
Kolkata - 700001
Tel: 91-033-22357270/7271
Website: www.nichetechpl.com
Email: nichetechpl@nichetechpl.com
Summary
Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd (formerly known Arvind Chemicals Ltd.) was incorporated on March 20, 1992. The Company name was changed from Arvind Chemicals Ltd to Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd. ...
