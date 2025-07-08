iifl-logo
Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd Share Price Live

30
(-4.00%)
Mar 11, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open32.7
  • Day's High32.81
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close31.25
  • Day's Low29.69
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)3.33
  • P/E0
  • Face Value100
  • Book Value77.58
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5.94
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd KEY RATIOS

Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:13 AM
Dec-2019Sep-2019Jun-2019Mar-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 34.49%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 34.49%

Non-Promoter- 65.50%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 65.50%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

19.81

19.81

19.81

19.81

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.4

7.79

8.22

1.58

Net Worth

15.41

27.6

28.03

21.39

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

1.02

495.13

29.2

yoy growth (%)

-100

-99.79

1,595.42

-87.17

Raw materials

0

-0.55

-493.02

-28.52

As % of sales

0

54.39

99.57

97.66

Employee costs

-0.1

-0.08

-0.09

-0.05

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0.01

0.05

0.24

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0.01

0

0

0

Working capital

0.82

-65.02

-1.71

-12.63

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-99.79

1,595.42

-87.17

Op profit growth

-407.44

-90.07

238.7

-81.92

EBIT growth

-99.65

-17.61

244.25

-82.86

Net profit growth

46.15

-71.69

-75.45

-21.39

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Sept-2014

Gross Sales

0

1.02

495.14

29.2

227.77

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

1.02

495.14

29.2

227.77

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.55

1.32

0.07

0

0.17

View Annually Results

Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,591.35

114.512,99,088.624,275.390.056,164.55231.32

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

755.15

50.1126,505.77225.640.96914.2579.67

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

307.25

16.6424,020.02209.452.2113,121.3658.67

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

643

144.4914,202.9132.010.23311.4967.52

Lloyds Enterprises Ltd

LLOYDSENT

88.02

011,197.261.830.11226.1936.61

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CFO

Sajjan Kumar Tailor

Independent Director

Raj Narayan Yadav

Independent Director

Kajal Ramesh Bhatia

Registered Office

155 Lenin Sarani,

4th Floor Room No 402,

West Bengal - 700013

Tel: 91-33-22155899

Website: http://www.gujaratmetallic.com, www.gujaratmetalli

Email: investor@gujaratmetallic.com, info@gujaratmetallic

Registrar Office

D-511 Bagree Market,

5th Floor, 71 B R B Basu Road,

Kolkata - 700001

Tel: 91-033-22357270/7271

Website: www.nichetechpl.com

Email: nichetechpl@nichetechpl.com

Summary

Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd (formerly known Arvind Chemicals Ltd.) was incorporated on March 20, 1992. The Company name was changed from Arvind Chemicals Ltd to Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd. ...
Read More

Reports by Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd share price today?

The Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹30 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd is ₹5.94 Cr. as of 11 Mar ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd is 0 and 0.39 as of 11 Mar ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 11 Mar ‘24

What is the CAGR of Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd?

Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.94%, 3 Years at 33.18%, 1 Year at 76.78%, 6 Month at 13.59%, 3 Month at 32.22% and 1 Month at 2.92%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 34.49 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 65.51 %

