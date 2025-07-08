Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd Summary

Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd (formerly known Arvind Chemicals Ltd.) was incorporated on March 20, 1992. The Company name was changed from Arvind Chemicals Ltd to Gujarat Metallic Coal & Coke Ltd. effective on 31st January, 2011 in West Bengal by the RoC. The Company is engaged in trading of coal and coke, which is mainly consumed in Steel industry, Cement industry, furnaces for small castings and gas producers among others.Arvind Chemicals Ltd was incorporated in the year 1992 under the name Arvind Chemicals Pvt Ltd. The company was originally established as a partnership firm on December 12, 1976. Initially, the company was involved in the manufacture of Polyurethane foam and trading of coke, a derivative of coking coal. In December 1994, the company was converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Arvind Chemicals Ltd with effect from December 16, 1994.During the year 2004-05, Fast Capital Securities Ltd and Vartika Traders Pvt Ltd were amalgamated with the company. During the year 2005-06, the company allotted 300,000 equity shares on preferential basis to Sakal Holdings Pvt Ltd, non promoters at the rate of Rs 1.20 per share.During the year 2007-08, Arvind Commodities Ltd was amalgamated with the company with effect from October 31, 2007. Until March 2008, the company is one of the leading manufacturers of Polyurethane Foam (PU Foam) in India. They had their manufacturing unit located in Bagru, Jaipur, which was used to manufacture a wide range of products ranging from mattress, sofa and pillows.During the year 2008-09, the company discontinued their manufacturing activities relating to foam and allied products, namely mattress, sofa, pillows etc. In December 2008, they incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary Happy Mining Pty Ltd in Australia for purpose of carrying on mining activity in Australia. The company invested Rs 3340.76 lakh by subscribing the entire 10,000,000 shares in their wholly owned subsidiary company.M/s. Happy Mining Pty Ltd, Australia ceased to be a subsidiary of the company during 2018-19.