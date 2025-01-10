Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.55
8.55
8.55
8.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.71
-1.41
-6.58
-8.17
Net Worth
9.26
7.14
1.97
0.38
Minority Interest
Debt
10.23
10.22
0.07
0.11
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
19.49
17.36
2.04
0.49
Fixed Assets
1.64
1.65
1.82
1.95
Intangible Assets
Investments
9.92
8.03
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.33
0
0
0
Networking Capital
5.51
6.56
-2.59
-4.22
Inventories
2.86
3.04
3
2.4
Inventory Days
64.34
Sundry Debtors
4.11
4.58
3.65
4.4
Debtor Days
117.96
Other Current Assets
0.62
0.61
1.67
0.69
Sundry Creditors
-0.84
-0.12
-0.04
-0.77
Creditor Days
20.64
Other Current Liabilities
-1.24
-1.55
-10.87
-10.94
Cash
2.1
1.1
2.81
2.75
Total Assets
19.5
17.34
2.04
0.47
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.