iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd Balance Sheet

89.87
(-3.32%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.55

8.55

8.55

8.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.71

-1.41

-6.58

-8.17

Net Worth

9.26

7.14

1.97

0.38

Minority Interest

Debt

10.23

10.22

0.07

0.11

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

19.49

17.36

2.04

0.49

Fixed Assets

1.64

1.65

1.82

1.95

Intangible Assets

Investments

9.92

8.03

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.33

0

0

0

Networking Capital

5.51

6.56

-2.59

-4.22

Inventories

2.86

3.04

3

2.4

Inventory Days

64.34

Sundry Debtors

4.11

4.58

3.65

4.4

Debtor Days

117.96

Other Current Assets

0.62

0.61

1.67

0.69

Sundry Creditors

-0.84

-0.12

-0.04

-0.77

Creditor Days

20.64

Other Current Liabilities

-1.24

-1.55

-10.87

-10.94

Cash

2.1

1.1

2.81

2.75

Total Assets

19.5

17.34

2.04

0.47

Gujarat Poly : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.