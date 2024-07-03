iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd Share Price

93.4
(-4.11%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open99.8
  • Day's High99.8
  • 52 Wk High146
  • Prev. Close97.4
  • Day's Low93.2
  • 52 Wk Low 57.11
  • Turnover (lac)2.89
  • P/E38.2
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value12.06
  • EPS2.55
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)79.86
  • Div. Yield0
Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

99.8

Prev. Close

97.4

Turnover(Lac.)

2.89

Day's High

99.8

Day's Low

93.2

52 Week's High

146

52 Week's Low

57.11

Book Value

12.06

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

79.86

P/E

38.2

EPS

2.55

Divi. Yield

0

Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd Corporate Action

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

26 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Jul, 2024

arrow

26 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:57 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.09%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.09%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 47.89%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.55

8.55

8.55

8.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.71

-1.41

-6.58

-8.17

Net Worth

9.26

7.14

1.97

0.38

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

13.61

13.6

22.55

14.4

yoy growth (%)

0.09

-39.69

56.59

17.86

Raw materials

-8.47

-8.07

-12.31

-8.86

As % of sales

62.24

59.36

54.61

61.57

Employee costs

-2.68

-2.93

-2.67

-2.31

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.98

1.21

5.42

0.66

Depreciation

-0.21

-0.19

-0.14

-0.1

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.85

0.16

1.73

0.75

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0.09

-39.69

56.59

17.86

Op profit growth

-20.98

-77.37

386.39

136.52

EBIT growth

-19.25

-78.54

387.66

138.86

Net profit growth

-18.92

-77.56

715.31

-1,601.8

Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

T R Kilachand

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

P T Kilachand

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Chandrakant Khushaldas

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Saloni Jhaveri

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Rajan Pyarelall Vahi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nivedita Nambiar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd

Summary

Gujarat Poly Electronics Limited (Formerly known Gujarat Poly-Avx Electronics Ltd) was established in 1989 & promoted jointly by Polychem Ltd, AVX Corporation of U.S.A. and Gujarat Industrial Investment Corporation Limited (GIIC). The Company commenced commercial production in 1993. This state of the art facility has been setup in the pollution free Electronic Estate in Gandhinagar district of Gujarat in collaboration with AVX Ltd., USA, a world leader in Passive Components.Presently, the Company manufactures Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors in Radial, Axial & SMD Configurations, Single Layer Ceramic Disc Capacitors both High & Low Voltage & Metal Oxide Varistors. The complete Plant & Machinery has been imported, installed & setup with AVX Support. Over the years, the Company products have been well received in the market & is, today, one of the largest manufacturers of Ceramic Capacitors in India as per quality standards. The Companys standards have been set to meet challenging and increasing demands of the Electronics Industry, by introducing the concept of Total Quality Management
Company FAQs

What is the Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd share price today?

The Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹93.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd is ₹79.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd is 38.2 and 8.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd is ₹57.11 and ₹146 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd?

Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 61.74%, 3 Years at 64.96%, 1 Year at 35.79%, 6 Month at -4.74%, 3 Month at -25.45% and 1 Month at 5.65%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 52.09 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 47.89 %

