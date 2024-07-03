Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹99.8
Prev. Close₹97.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.89
Day's High₹99.8
Day's Low₹93.2
52 Week's High₹146
52 Week's Low₹57.11
Book Value₹12.06
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)79.86
P/E38.2
EPS2.55
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.55
8.55
8.55
8.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.71
-1.41
-6.58
-8.17
Net Worth
9.26
7.14
1.97
0.38
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
13.61
13.6
22.55
14.4
yoy growth (%)
0.09
-39.69
56.59
17.86
Raw materials
-8.47
-8.07
-12.31
-8.86
As % of sales
62.24
59.36
54.61
61.57
Employee costs
-2.68
-2.93
-2.67
-2.31
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.98
1.21
5.42
0.66
Depreciation
-0.21
-0.19
-0.14
-0.1
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.85
0.16
1.73
0.75
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0.09
-39.69
56.59
17.86
Op profit growth
-20.98
-77.37
386.39
136.52
EBIT growth
-19.25
-78.54
387.66
138.86
Net profit growth
-18.92
-77.56
715.31
-1,601.8
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
T R Kilachand
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
P T Kilachand
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Chandrakant Khushaldas
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Saloni Jhaveri
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Rajan Pyarelall Vahi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nivedita Nambiar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd
Summary
Gujarat Poly Electronics Limited (Formerly known Gujarat Poly-Avx Electronics Ltd) was established in 1989 & promoted jointly by Polychem Ltd, AVX Corporation of U.S.A. and Gujarat Industrial Investment Corporation Limited (GIIC). The Company commenced commercial production in 1993. This state of the art facility has been setup in the pollution free Electronic Estate in Gandhinagar district of Gujarat in collaboration with AVX Ltd., USA, a world leader in Passive Components.Presently, the Company manufactures Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors in Radial, Axial & SMD Configurations, Single Layer Ceramic Disc Capacitors both High & Low Voltage & Metal Oxide Varistors. The complete Plant & Machinery has been imported, installed & setup with AVX Support. Over the years, the Company products have been well received in the market & is, today, one of the largest manufacturers of Ceramic Capacitors in India as per quality standards. The Companys standards have been set to meet challenging and increasing demands of the Electronics Industry, by introducing the concept of Total Quality Management
The Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹93.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd is ₹79.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd is 38.2 and 8.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd is ₹57.11 and ₹146 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 61.74%, 3 Years at 64.96%, 1 Year at 35.79%, 6 Month at -4.74%, 3 Month at -25.45% and 1 Month at 5.65%.
