Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd Company Summary

Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd Summary

Gujarat Poly Electronics Limited (Formerly known Gujarat Poly-Avx Electronics Ltd) was established in 1989 & promoted jointly by Polychem Ltd, AVX Corporation of U.S.A. and Gujarat Industrial Investment Corporation Limited (GIIC). The Company commenced commercial production in 1993. This state of the art facility has been setup in the pollution free Electronic Estate in Gandhinagar district of Gujarat in collaboration with AVX Ltd., USA, a world leader in Passive Components.Presently, the Company manufactures Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors in Radial, Axial & SMD Configurations, Single Layer Ceramic Disc Capacitors both High & Low Voltage & Metal Oxide Varistors. The complete Plant & Machinery has been imported, installed & setup with AVX Support. Over the years, the Company products have been well received in the market & is, today, one of the largest manufacturers of Ceramic Capacitors in India as per quality standards. The Companys standards have been set to meet challenging and increasing demands of the Electronics Industry, by introducing the concept of Total Quality Management

