|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|28 Oct 2024
|21 Oct 2024
|Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jul 2024
|22 Jul 2024
|Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 May 2024
|27 Apr 2024
|Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Feb 2024
|24 Jan 2024
|Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting Unaudited financial results for quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.