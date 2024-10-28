iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd Board Meeting

89.81
(4.64%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:08:00 AM

Gujarat Poly CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Oct 202421 Oct 2024
Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024)
Board Meeting29 Jul 202422 Jul 2024
Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024)
Board Meeting6 May 202427 Apr 2024
Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.05.2024)
Board Meeting2 Feb 202424 Jan 2024
Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting Unaudited financial results for quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/02/2024)

